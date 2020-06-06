An education minister in one of the world’s poorest countries has been sacked after Kakamami’s plan to order 2 million lollipops for schoolchildren.

Madagascar’s Minister of Education, Rizazova Andreamana, has ordered lolis to help mask the “bitter” taste of a herbal yolk – not yet tested – for coronavirus, BBC. The plan was put on hold and he was booted off after the objections of Madagascar President Andrei Rajolina.

Rajolina pushes an unproven tonic known as Covid-Organics, a coronavirus prevention that has 1,000 virus cases and seven COVID-linked deaths in the country.

Despite the president’s approval, Madagascar’s National Medical Academy has questioned the artemisia-based tonic, arguing that it can hurt people who take it.

President Rajolina claimed that criticism of the drinks of Western corporations was racist, and told French news station France 24, “If there is indeed a European country that has found this compensation, is there any doubt?” I don’t think so. “

According to World Bank Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world, with 75% of the population living below 90 1.90 per day.