Madeline McCann: German prosecutors ‘think’ girl is dead

McCann was just three years old when he disappeared from his holiday apartment at the Priya da Luz Resort in Portugal on May 3, 2007, and international hunting began. She was never found and no one has been charged with her disappearance.

A spokesman for the Brownsweig State Prosecutor’s Office in Lower-Saxony State told CNN on Thursday that McCann is dead. Spokeswoman Hans Christian Wolters said they would not elaborate on the evidence because it was an ongoing investigation.

Britain and German police on Wednesday identified the new suspect as a 43-year-old German man.

He was a “Christian b.” The full name of the accused has not been reported under German privacy laws.

CNN independently verified its identity with a source close to the investigation.

UK authorities have described the development as a “significant new trial”, but German authorities have found the accused to have sexually abused children in the past.

The Brunswick Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that the accused is currently serving a “lengthy” prison sentence for an unrelated matter, and is now being tried for “murder” in connection with McCann.

If the investigation leads to allegations and prosecution, Wolters told CNN that in Germany, murder is a criminal offense, because in Portugal it is independent of where the crime took place.

McCann’s parents believe the police statement of the new accused is a “very significant” development in the case. Family spokeswoman Clarence Mitchell said Thursday that the appeal of British and German police “is the first time in more than 13 years that I remember [police] Focusing on one person ”.

“Kate and Gerry think it’s very important,” Michelle told BBC Radio. “This is another important chapter in the search for their daughter,” he says.

On Wednesday night’s public broadcaster ZDF, Germany’s crime-solving show “Aktenziechen XY Unsolved”, Christian Hoppe of Germany’s Federal Criminal Investigation Office said that the body was not found, but instead of the Federal Criminal Investigation Office.

In a statement sent to CNN on Wednesday, the parents of the missing girl thanked the “police forces for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine.”

“All we ever want is to find her, uncover the truth, and bring the victims to justice. We never give up hope of finding Madeline alive, but whatever the outcome, we need to know because we have to find peace.”

Mitchell, in an interview with BBC’s Radio 4, said the British police regarded it as a case of murder, though the German police classify it as a murder investigation.

“A British national has not been seen yet and the British police are very upset to say that there is no evidence that she was harmed, dead or really alive, so they are literally keeping an open mind on it,” he explained.

The accused lived in Portugal’s Algarve region from 1995 to 2007 and also lived in a house in the resort town of Priya de Luz, where Macon disappeared, according to the Brownsweig prosecutor’s office.

London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday revealed details of two cars associated with the accused at the time of the disappearance and called on the public to come forward with any information about them.

“The first vehicle was a typical VW T3 Westphalia campervan. It had two tone markings, white top and yellow skirting in the early 1980s. It had a Portuguese registration plate,” the UK statement said.

“The accused has had access to this van for at least some time since April 2007 and sometime after May 2007. It was used in and around the Pria da Luz area.”

“The second vehicle is a 1993 British Jaguar, model XJR 6, German number plate and registered in Germany,” the statement said. “This car is believed to have been located in and around Priya da Luz in 2006 and 2007. The car was first registered in the name of the accused. On May 4, 2007, the day after Madeline disappeared, the car was re-registered to someone in Germany.”

Asked if this is just another example of a seemingly obvious breakthrough, Michelle admits that there are “countless quotes, tip-offs, rumors, ump halu”, “all sin is gone”. “But as I said, in my memory of the people involved in this case, the police have not been so specific about a person as they are in this appeal,” he said.

Mitchell said Kate and Gerry McCann were not doing the interviews because the new accused wants to focus on police requests for information around used phone numbers and cars.

Metropolitan police began reviewing McCann’s disappearance in 2011 after a large-scale investigation, called Operation Grange, cost $ 75 11.75m ($ 14.7) by June 2019.

“After a 10-year anniversary, the Met has received information about a German man known to be around and around Priya da Luz.

UK authorities are offering a reward of £ 20,000 (about $ 25,000) for information leading to the sentencing of the victim.