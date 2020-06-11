Malcolm Jenkins says the NFL isn’t right until they apologize to Colin Kaepernick

Speaking to CBS This Morning on Tuesday, the 12-year-old NFL veteran said the league was “not quite right” yet.
“Until they apologize to Colin Kaepernick in particular or hire him for a team, I don’t think they will end up on the right side of history,” he said.
Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has not been signed to a team since 2017 after he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had heard about players in advance about racism.
“As the National Football League, we all admit that it is wrong to listen to NFL players and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully,” Goodell said.
Goodell made no mention of Kaepernick or the former player’s peaceful protests.
In his interview, Jenkins said that when the league tried – through donations and other moves — to show that they were serious about the issue, they “ignored and disagreed” with Kaepernick.
The veteran safety signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason after six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Another player spoke
Kaepernick is a former associate of Hyde 49ers.
“What can the NFL do? I think the NFL can start by re-signing Kaep,” Hyde said Monday.
“If they re-sign Kaip, this shows that they are really trying to go in a different direction,” he said. “Because Kaip was making a statement four years ago about what was going on in the world today and the NFL didn’t bother to listen to him, so I think they should start by doing so.”
In his statement, Goodell said he was going to meet players who talked about these issues, to see how the league could “improve and move forward for a better and more united NFL family.”
