Malcolm Jenkins says the NFL isn’t right until they apologize to Colin Kaepernick

Speaking to CBS This Morning on Tuesday, the 12-year-old NFL veteran said the league was “not quite right” yet.

“Until they apologize to Colin Kaepernick in particular or hire him for a team, I don’t think they will end up on the right side of history,” he said.

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has not been signed to a team since 2017 after he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

After death George Floyd Last month, hundreds – protesters and police officers – took a knee during demonstrations across the US.