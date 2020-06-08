sport

Michael Jordan said it was ‘a tip point’ for racism in society

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views

Last week, the former Chicago Bulls star – along with Nike’s Jordan Brand – pledged to donate $ 100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to promoting social justice.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, protests have spread across the US and around the world to highlight racial inequality. Floyd was killed by a police officer kneeling in the neck for nearly nine minutes.

“We were beaten [as African Americans] For many years, ”said Jordan, a 14-time NBA All-Star and owner of the Charlotte Hornets Said in an interview With the Charlotte Observer.
Michael Jordan addressed a press conference before the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets.

“It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. It’s a tip point. We have to take a stand. As a society we have to be better at race.

“Deal with your demons. Spread a hand. Understand the odds. Sure, it’s all about bargaining for good cops, but it’s too much. In some quarters, we’ve encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable.”

Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted in response to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, who Said last week The league said it was “wrong to listen to NFL players” and “encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully.”
ALSO READ: Louis Hamilton supports protesters who demolished the statue
ALSO READ: Drew Brees says Trump’s NFL protests were never about the US flag

The NFL announced in 2018 that all players on the field should “show respect for the flag and anthem” before the games.

“In Roger Goodell’s curious declaration of peace and reconciliation, can players remotely say that it is OK for KNEEL, or not to stand up for the national anthem, thereby disrespecting our country and our country?” Trump said on Twitter.

One obvious exception in Goodell’s statement is the fact that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made no mention of a knee injury he launched in 2016 to protest police brutality. Kaepernick has not been assigned to a team since 2017.

U.S. Soccer is considering canceling its policy, which requires national team players to stand during the anthem, according to a report ESPN.

Discussions on the new policy will be held on Tuesday, ahead of the official vote on Friday.

Midfielder Megan Rapinoe has led her policy change In 2016, Kaepernick had solidarity.

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment