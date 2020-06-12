Michelle Silvertino: Outraged over death of Filipino woman caught during coronavirus lockdown

Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on footbridge on a main road in the capital Manila on June 5.
Silvertino walked from Quezon City north of Manila to Pasay City in the south, hoping to travel from there, CNN Philippines reported. But it proved futile and she spent several days trapped in Footbridge, where she was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino has trended on Twitter. People across the country have joined the social media campaign calling for justice, criticizing the government for not doing enough to help isolated workers like Silvertino.
Silvertino’s plight was shared by many Filipino workers who were left alone during the lockdown as they were unable to go home due to sanctions.
“We are like beggars here. We want to go home to our families,” one passenger told the news agency.
Anger over Silvertino’s death reached the presidential palace and on Thursday the government announced it would help repatriate workers trapped in the country.
“Nobody wants this to happen, but we will now take steps to ensure that what happened to Mitchell does not happen again. We have a new policy to help all those trapped in airports and bus terminals,” Roque said.
The trapped workers will be swiftly tested for Kovid-19 before they are transported, a statement said.
