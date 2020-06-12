World

Michelle Silvertino: Outraged over death of Filipino woman caught during coronavirus lockdown

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
0 Views

Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on footbridge on a main road in the capital Manila on June 5.

A mother of four tried to catch a bus to her home in Calabanga, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Manila – in the province of Camarines in Camarines Sur – but public transport did not work because of the Kovid-19 blockade. CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Silvertino walked from Quezon City north of Manila to Pasay City in the south, hoping to travel from there, CNN Philippines reported. But it proved futile and she spent several days trapped in Footbridge, where she was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino has trended on Twitter. People across the country have joined the social media campaign calling for justice, criticizing the government for not doing enough to help isolated workers like Silvertino.

In March, the Philippines made law Acute coronavirus lockdown On Luzon Island, which includes the capital, Metro Manila, mass public transport is suspended and residents are ordered to stay indoors.
Almost 80 days later, those restrictions in the capital began relaxing on June 1, and public transport was allowed to resume partially According to the To CNN Philippines. However, buses traveling between the provinces are still banned.

Silvertino’s plight was shared by many Filipino workers who were left alone during the lockdown as they were unable to go home due to sanctions.

CNN Philippines Reported Hundreds of passengers stranded on the Expressway near Manila International Airport on Thursday after their flights were canceled.

“We are like beggars here. We want to go home to our families,” one passenger told the news agency.

Anger over Silvertino’s death reached the presidential palace and on Thursday the government announced it would help repatriate workers trapped in the country.

Presidential Representative Harry Roque Said in a statement The social welfare and transit departments are assisting Silvertino’s condition not to repeat, and those gathered at bus stops and airports.

“Nobody wants this to happen, but we will now take steps to ensure that what happened to Mitchell does not happen again. We have a new policy to help all those trapped in airports and bus terminals,” Roque said.

The trapped workers will be swiftly tested for Kovid-19 before they are transported, a statement said.

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment