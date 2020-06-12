Michelle Silvertino: Outraged over death of Filipino woman caught during coronavirus lockdown

Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on footbridge on a main road in the capital Manila on June 5.

A mother of four tried to catch a bus to her home in Calabanga, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Manila – in the province of Camarines in Camarines Sur – but public transport did not work because of the Kovid-19 blockade. CNN affiliate CNN Philippines

Silvertino walked from Quezon City north of Manila to Pasay City in the south, hoping to travel from there, CNN Philippines reported. But it proved futile and she spent several days trapped in Footbridge, where she was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino has trended on Twitter. People across the country have joined the social media campaign calling for justice, criticizing the government for not doing enough to help isolated workers like Silvertino.