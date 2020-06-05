Minneapolis City Council approved restraining orders against police

The Minneapolis City Council held an afternoon session against the city’s police department.

“We cannot allow the death of George Floyd in vain,” said one commissioner.

The injunction is temporary and requires a judge’s permission before it can be executed.

The order prohibits police from using chokeholds and requires police reporting and intervention if prohibited.

Additionally, the Minneapolis police chief must be authorized to use regulatory weapons such as rubber bullets and tear gas.

This requires timely disciplinary decisions and allows for civil audits of bodycam footage.

“This is a moment that can completely change the way our police department works,” said Mayor Jacob Frey.

Frey said there were difficulties in the past to make this change and “now we can finally get this right.”

Lineup, Which was obtained by CNN, said the city council hopes to build “towards systematic change.”

Minneapolis director of civil rights, Velma Corbel, said, “The state legislature has to take action, and society has been in demand for decades, to change the laws that hinder the city to make profound scientific change.”