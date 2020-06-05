‘Mom’ actress Mary Pat Gleason has died at the age of 70

She was 70 years old.

“For those of you who don’t know, Mary Pat has been battling the most heroic battle with cancer since she was in remission for a while. She’s also been working on shows like ‘The Blacklist’ and ‘The Mam’ through Pain. When I was struggling with tears, she constantly made jokes and cared more about everyone’s well-being, ”Justice wrote. “She is a special woman and we are proud to call her our friend and are honored to be her managers.”

Gleeson recently played a recurring role in the CBS comedy “Mom.” During her long career, she has appeared in TV series episodes including “Friends,” “Will & Grace” and “American Housewife.” Gleeson won the Daytime Emmy Award in 1986 as part of the writing team for the soap opera “The Guiding Light.”

Some of her films include “Basic Instinct,” “The Crucible” and “Unbearable Cruelty.”