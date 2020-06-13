More than 200 black women want Biden to choose a black woman as a running mate

The letter, signed by black women working in the public and private sectors, includes a number of potential candidates: former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, California Republican Karen Bass, Florida Republican Wall Demings, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Atlanta Mays Bailey Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

“We urge you to take advantage of this historic opportunity to select a running mate for a black woman who helps fight for the American people and issues of decisive victory and a successful Biden presidency,” the letter said.

The listed women have “a true leader’s experience, qualifications and normative values ​​that will help Democrats succeed in November with the right partner.”

The letter is the latest sign of public pressure and his campaign to elect a woman of color to remain on the Democratic ticket in November.

Among the signatories are Vanessa Williams, Latanya Richardson Jackson and Pauletta Washington, former chairman and president of the US Tennis Association, Katrina Adams, former editor-in-chief of Essence Magazine, Susan Taylor and Spellman’s first female African American president, College of Education, Janetta Cole.

Abrams, who said she was honored to be accepted for the position and that she would be a “wonderful running mate”, told ABC’s “The View” this week, “We need a ticket that reflects America’s diversity.”

Abrams said, “Colored women, especially black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic Party, the most loyal, but that loyalty is not the way we vote. If we are going to reach, then we need a ticket that reflects America’s diversity. “

South Carolina Rep. Jim Claiborne, an influential congressman and third-highest Democrat in the House of Representatives, said Biden would love to see a black woman elected. Claiborne’s approval began Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina’s critical race, which renewed his campaign and put Biden on the path to winning the Democratic nomination.

“I think I’m not telling anyone. I think it’s in my favor,” said Claiborne, the former vice president, who was not directly advised of his choice.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, one of the most respected African American members of the civil rights symbol and Congress, urged Biden to choose a woman who represents the country.

“It’s nice to have a woman of color. It’s nice to have a woman,” Lewis said. “Woman looks good like the rest of America – smart, gifted, fighter, warrior. And we have plenty of talented women, some black, white, Latino, Asian American, Native American. I think the White House looks like America as a whole. Think. ”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Wittmer, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastow, and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan are also potential candidates for former vice president conversations.

Biden said earlier this month that he expects a group of potential candidates for vice president to be formed by May 1, and that the list of contenders will shrink in July.

Only two women are vice presidential candidates for a major party in the US: former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008, and former New York Republican Geraldine Ferraro in 1984.