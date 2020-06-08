More than half of pregnant women in UK hospitals with Kovid-19 are minorities, a study has found

Researchers led by Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Population Health say that the virus is spreading in infants and that although most women have “good results,” a large proportion of women infected with black or minority backgrounds “need urgent investigation and explanation.”

The latest study is based on data from the UK’s Maternity Surveillance System, a national system set up to study rare disorders of pregnancy.

Between March 1 and April 14, 427 pregnant women were hospitalized with Covid-19, more than half were from minority groups, of whom 25% were Asian and 22% black.

Most women are in the second or third trimester, 70% are overweight or ese, 40% are 35 or older, and one-third have pre-existing conditions, researchers say. Although published evidence on the rate, transmission, and impact of coronavirus infection in pregnancy is limited, some evidence suggests that pregnant women and their children do High risk of serious illness And death. However, April study Published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, the majority of pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus do not experience more severe illness than the general population. Twelve children born to mothers in the study tested positive for coronavirus, six of them within the first 12 hours of their life. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that being black or coming from an ethnic minority background is a “major” Kovid-19 risk factor. Addressing parliament last week, Hancock said: “There is still much work to be done to understand the key drivers of these disparities, the relationships between different risk factors and what we can do to close the gap.” An analysis of Public Health England found that the relationship between race and health was “complex and may be the result of a combination of factors.” “First of all, BAME people [black and minority ethnic] Communities are at greater risk of getting infected, ”the government review said, noting that minorities are more likely to live in urban areas, crowded homes, and depressed areas, and have higher risk jobs. “People of BAME groups are more likely than white British-born people abroad, which means they face additional barriers to accessing services created by cultural and linguistic differences,” it said. The agency report found that groups “are at an even higher risk of poor outcomes once they get the infection.” UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelett warned that the Kovid-19 community exposed the inequalities. The disproportionate impact on race and ethnic minorities , Including people of African descent.

CNN’s Jameira Raheem contributed to this report.