Music industry leaders have pledged to pause the business one day during a Tuesday blackout

Music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang spearheaded an effort to close down the normal business operations on June 2 through their #Theshowmustbepaused initiative.

A Twitter account linked to the group was created on Sunday after communities across the country protested over the murder of George Floyd and others by police.

In a letter explaining the effort posted to them Official site , Thomas and Agyemang, “practice long-standing racism and inequality from the boardroom to the boulevard.”

Artists such as the Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones and Billy Elish have said they will perform today. Many artists even canceled listening parties or fan events in response.