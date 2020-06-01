Music industry leaders have pledged to pause the business one day during a Tuesday blackout

Music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang spearheaded an effort to close down the normal business operations on June 2 through their #Theshowmustbepaused initiative.
A Twitter account linked to the group was created on Sunday after communities across the country protested over the murder of George Floyd and others by police.
Artists such as the Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones and Billy Elish have said they will perform today. Many artists even canceled listening parties or fan events in response.
Labels are also expected to be involved, including Def Jam Recordings, Interscope, Sony Music, Columbia Records and more.
“We don’t do business as usual without considering Black lives,” writes Thomas and Ajimang. “Tuesday, June 2 is intended to interrupt the work week.”
What it actually looks like varies from company to company and from person to person. But participants are encouraged to opt out of emails, music releases and other general business activities.
At MTV, ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group President Chris McCarthy told employees in an internal email received by CNN that “our focus is on work and toward our community.”
“We do not hold any meetings or conduct any business – instead we express solidarity with our African American colleagues and loved ones across the country,” he wrote.
On Monday, ViacomCBS networks, including MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and Pop, went dark for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and other racist victims, ”McCarthy wrote.
Managers are encouraged to take part in victims ’families, community bail funds and grass roots campaigns.
They also provided a list of anti-racist sources.
“This is not just a 24-hour initiative,” said Thomas and Azimang. “We are and will be in this fight for a long time.”
