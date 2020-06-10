NASCAR is set to allow fans back in Florida, Alabama

Daytona Beach, Fla. – NASCAR is set to re-track fans for races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega SuperSpeedway this month.

Homestead Air Reserve Base and the US Department of Corrections in Doral. Southern Command allows 1,000 Florida service members to attend the NASCAR Sunday Cup Series race as honorary guests and watch the race from the grandstands.

The Talladega SuperSpeedway June 21 Cup in Alabama allows up to 5,000 guests at the FrontStretch Grandstands / Towers. Limited motorhome / camping spots available outside the track.

NASCAR stated that fans should be tested before entering, wearing masks, requiring social distance at six feet, and other revised operating protocols that Infield does not have access to.

NASCAR returned to racing, but fans were not allowed inside the tracks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

“We have a great deal of respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with re-integrating guests at our events,” said Daryl Wolf, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Operations Officer. “We believe that implementing this process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans cause us to wager each weekend and welcome them slowly and responsibly at selected events.”