NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace wants to eliminate the federal flag’s race tracks

Wallace told CNN’s Dan Lemon on Monday that the next steps are “to get rid of all the federal flags.”
“When they come to the NASCAR race, no one should be uncomfortable. It starts with federal flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place.”
Initially the federal flag did not bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself it would see how uncomfortable it would be for people.
“There will be a lot of angry people who carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for a change,” he said. “We need to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to do those conversations to remove those flags.”
When fans disagree, Wallace says they can “get back on the road you came from.”
“We shouldn’t have an argument over it,” he said. “It’s a thick line we can’t cross anymore.”
