NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace wants to eliminate the federal flag’s race tracks

10 seconds ago
by Iris J Cook
Wallace, the first full-time African-American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, wearing a t-shirt in solidarity Protesters around the world calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, An unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. As the protests erupted, Authorities in Virginia are beginning to take steps to remove federal monuments In some states and Military bases are removing federal equipment.

Wallace told CNN’s Dan Lemon on Monday that the next steps are “to get rid of all the federal flags.”

“When they come to the NASCAR race, no one should be uncomfortable. It starts with federal flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place.”

Initially the federal flag did not bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself it would see how uncomfortable it would be for people.

“There will be a lot of angry people who carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for a change,” he said. “We need to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to do those conversations to remove those flags.”

When fans disagree, Wallace says they can “get back on the road you came from.”

“We shouldn’t have an argument over it,” he said. “It’s a thick line we can’t cross anymore.”

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed to this report.

