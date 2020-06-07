National Guard to withdraw from LA as protests continue: report

Despite thousands of peaceful protests continuing throughout Southern California over the death of George Floyd, the National Guard is withdrawing from the Los Angeles area, according to a report Sunday.

Withdrawal can be completed by Sunday The Los Angeles Times reportedBut another source told the paper that there were fewer lapses to back up some of the key sites – quoting sources.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was called into guard on May 30, when initially peaceful protests sparked robbery, vandalism and firing in several places, with police blaming people unrelated to the rallies.

Thousands have been arrested for curfew violations. Since then, instances of criminal behavior have dropped significantly.

The curfews were canceled last Thursday after the American Civil Liberties Union sued Los Angeles and the county, alleging that they violated public constitutional rights to free expression.

The Los Angeles area has more than 1,000 guards, according to the report – four police officers have been acquitted in the aftermath of the 1992 riots in the beating of black motorist Rodney King.

President Trump on Sunday said he would begin withdrawing the National Guard from Washington DC.

He posted on Twitter: “I gave an order for our National Guard to leave Washington, DC. Now everything is in full control.