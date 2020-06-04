Because, in 2015, he suffered injuries and was wrongfully arrested by New York City police.
The 36-year-old Cefolosha, a 14-year-old NBA veteran from Switzerland, played for the Houston Rockets this season before ending the Kovid-19 pandemic season. On Wednesday in Atlanta, he told CNN he could see himself in George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“Every black person in America, in my opinion, from the 14 years I’ve lived here, feels like that,” Cefalosha said. “This is the ultimate bullying. … I think this is a misuse of power you have seen in preschool and middle school bullying, and it is at a very high level. People need to get frustrated and do something about it.”
Early in the early morning hours of April 8, 2015, Sepholeshaw, along with the then-Atlanta Hawks, and his then-teammate, Macedonian Perro Antique of Macedonia, were arrested near the scene of the stabbing that killed two Indiana Pacers forward Chris Copeland. New York nightclub.
Police said Sepholeshaw and Antique were not involved in the stabbing incident, but were charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing public administration.
Shortly after the incident, TMZ released a video that shows a team of police officers arresting a 6-foot-7 cephalosha and taking him to the ground. It also shows an officer of the group taking the baton and extending it, but the cause of the injury is not clear in the video. Cephalosha appears to be limping as the officers drive him away.
Cephalosha, who sustained fibula and tendon damage when arrested, said police had caused his injuries after the incident. He had to miss the rest of the 2015 regular season and the entire postseason.
A New York jury found Cephalosha not guilty of three felony counts. Charges against White Antique were dismissed. Cephalosha later sued five police officers for 4 4 million.
“Everything has happened so fast. At the moment, it’s just me, really, respectful, and at the same time defending a position that has the right to protect me,” Sefolosha told CNN. “Everything went up quickly, looking back, sitting in a cell and saying, ‘Well, I didn’t do anything wrong.’
He later said, “Really, this is a high level of intimidation. And it frustrates everyone. I think you see this now as a protest and people’s anger. I think this is enough.”
Why did things grow up in New York overnight, Sefolosha said, because of “proper training.”
“The ego gets in the way, you know, and I think that’s a major problem when you’re a police officer,” Sefolosha said. “As a public servant, a lot of people have asked you to be here to protect the community. And I think you should take this as a job here for the public, with pride and with more humanity. Everybody’s going to understand that.
“But as an officer, you’re in training. You’re here, you have to calm down the situation and know what’s going on in a split second, you know? And very often it’s not met.”
Asked Cephalosha what was on his mind when he saw the Floyd video.
“Anger,” said Sefolosha. “And the feeling of being completely disconnected. How can a man do something else and sit on his neck for nine minutes? Intentionally killing a man like that in the daytime? And anger spread to other officers. Just look at it. Like, what is your purpose in life? Why did you decide to become a police officer?” Everything has to be questioned at the moment so I can’t really offend people on the street.
“I want the leadership to be a bit more streamlined and people know exactly what the message is, what they are fighting for and what they want after the protest. We can protest for six years. You have to protest, and then something has to come at the end, you know? But what’s the message?” What’s the perfect end goal? “
