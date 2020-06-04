Because, in 2015, he suffered injuries and was wrongfully arrested by New York City police.

The 36-year-old Cefolosha, a 14-year-old NBA veteran from Switzerland, played for the Houston Rockets this season before ending the Kovid-19 pandemic season. On Wednesday in Atlanta, he told CNN he could see himself in George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“Every black person in America, in my opinion, from the 14 years I’ve lived here, feels like that,” Cefalosha said. “This is the ultimate bullying. … I think this is a misuse of power you have seen in preschool and middle school bullying, and it is at a very high level. People need to get frustrated and do something about it.”

Early in the early morning hours of April 8, 2015, Sepholeshaw, along with the then-Atlanta Hawks, and his then-teammate, Macedonian Perro Antique of Macedonia, were arrested near the scene of the stabbing that killed two Indiana Pacers forward Chris Copeland. New York nightclub.