Negative thinking, linked to dementia in later life, the study finds

A new study later found that repeated negative thinking in life is associated with increased cognitive decline and greater deposition of two harmful proteins that cause Alzheimer’s disease.

“We propose that repetitive negative thinking may be a new risk factor for dementia,” said Dr. Natalie Merchant, a psychiatrist and senior research fellow lead author at the Department of Mental Health at the University of London.

Negative behaviors such as rumors about the past and anxiety about the future are measured by over 350 people over the age of 55 years. A third of the participants also underwent PET (positron emission tomography). A brain scan to measure tau and beta amyloid deposits, two proteins that cause Alzheimer’s disease, is the most common dementia.

Scans have shown that people who spend more time thinking negatively have more tau and beta amyloid formation, worse memory, and greater cognitive decline during the four-year period compared to those who are not pessimistic.

This study also examined levels of anxiety and depression and found greater cognitive decline in depressed and anxious individuals, which echoes previous research.

Tau and amyloid deposits have not increased in people who are already depressed and anxious, leading researchers to repeatedly suspect negative thinking is the leading cause of depression and anxiety for Alzheimer’s disease.

“Along with other studies linking depression and anxiety to dementia risk, we hope that long-term negative thinking will increase the risk of dementia,” Merchant said.

“This is the first study to show a biological link between recurrent negative thinking and Alzheimer’s pathology, and gives clinicians a more precise way to assess risk and intervene in a positive way,” said Dr. Richard Isaacson, founder of Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic. At NYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medical Center, the study did not participate.

“Most people are unaware of the specific negative impact of anxiety and rumors directly on the brain,” says Isaacson, a trustee of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation, which funds research to better understand and reduce age-related cognitive decline. .

“This study is important and will change the way I look after my patients at risk.”

Further study is needed

“It is important to say that the short-term negative thinking causes Alzheimer’s disease,” said Fiona Carragher, chief policy and research officer at the Alzheimer’s Society in London. “We need more investigation to better understand this.”

“Many people in the study have already been found to be at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease, so it remains to be seen whether these results resonate in the general population,” she said, “and the increased risk of recurrent negative thinking may also increase Alzheimer’s disease.”

Researchers suggest that mental training techniques such as meditation can help promote positive thinking while reducing negative thoughts, and they plan future studies to test Their hypothesis.

“Our thoughts have a biological impact on our physical health, which can be positive or negative,” said Dr. Gale Chatelaut, co-author of Inserm / Universit డి de Can-Normandy.

“It’s important to look after your mental health, and it should be a priority for people’s health, because it is not only important to the health and well-being of people in the short term, but it can also affect your risk of dementia eventually,” Chatelaut said.

Looking at the bright side

Previous research supports their hypothesis. People who view life from a positive standpoint have a better shot at preventing death from any kind of cardiovascular risk than pessimists, according to a 2019 study. In fact, the more positive the person is, the greater the protection from any cause of heart attack, stroke and death.

Because optimists tend to have good health habits, says Dr. Alan Rozanski, a professor of medicine at the Icon School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who studies the health effects of optimism. They are more likely to exercise, eat better And less likely to smoke.

“Optimists have better coping skills and better problem solving,” Rozanski told CNN in a previous interview. “We are taking proactive steps in calling proactive coping or ating problems and addressing them.”

Train to be optimistic

By answering a series of statements you will be able to tell where the glass is half filled or empty S Called the “Life Orientation Test”.

In this test, I am a believer in the idea that “every cloud has a silver lining,” and “if anything goes wrong for me, it will.” You rate statements from a level of disagreement that you agree with most, and you can add results to determine your level of optimism or pessimism.

Research has shown that “training the brain” like muscle training can be more promising. Using direct measures of brain function and structure, one study took only 30 minutes of meditation practice over a two-week period. Scalable change in the brain.

One of the most effective ways to boost optimism is to a A meta-analysis of existing studies , Called the “Best Possible Self” method, where you imagine or journal yourself in the future where you have achieved all your life goals and all your problems have been solved.

Gratitude is another technique. Taking a few minutes every day to write down what you are grateful for will improve your outlook on life. While you are at it, list the positive experiences you have that day, which will also boost your optimism.

“In the end, we know that cognitive behavioral therapies are very effective treatments for depression; pessimism is a form of depression,” Rozanski said.

“You can also apply the principles that we do for depression, such as reframing. You are taught that there is an alternative way to think or reframe negative thoughts, and that way you can make great progress with pessimism.”