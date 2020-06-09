Netflix, BBC and Britbox pull ‘Little Britain’ due to blackface sketches

Netflix, BBC and Britbox have all dropped episodes of the “Little Britain” series out of their libraries because of sketches with blackface.

The BBC show, which premiered in 2003 and was written and starred by Matt Lucas and David Williams, was pulled from Netflix on Friday, According to Variety, Which adds that the other two networks have moved content this week. Three streamers also dropped the comedian’s follow-up 2010 film, “Come Fly With Me.”

“There is a lot of historical programming available on the BBC iPlayer, which we review regularly,” a BBC spokesman told Variety. Time has changed since “Little Britain” first aired, so it’s not currently available on BBC iPlayer. “

There are many controversial roles in the series and the film, including a black woman named Desiree Devere, played by Williams in full makeup, and a Pakistani airline worker named Taj, played by Lucas. In April, creators slapped social media for a telethon show The fun seemed to be choking People eating bats in China have provoked the coronavirus pandemic. “Little Britain has done Blackface and Yellowface, so should I be surprised that they opened with an Eating Bat joke? No …” Said A Twitter commentator.

The 46-year-old Lucas has previously expressed regret for some of his portrayals, and new criticism has emerged in the light of the Black Lives Matter protests around the world when George Floyd was in Minneapolis police custody following the May 25 death.

“If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I don’t play black characters, ” “Bridesmaid” said the actor In the 2017 interview. “Normally, I don’t do that show now. It disturbs people. We’ve done a lot more brutal comedy than I do now. “

“Little Britain” comics have recently been criticized for showing up on Blackface. “Tonight Show” host and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jimmy Fallon Apologies repeatedly – Saying he is “not a racist” – After the reappearance of the 2000 “SNL” sketch, he played Chris Rock wearing a black face.

“I had to really look at myself in the mirror this week because I got a story about Chris Rock on” SNL “making an impression on the black face,” he said. “And I’m scared. It’s not about people trying to cancel me or cancel this show, it’s very scary. The thing that haunts me most is how can I say I love this guy? “