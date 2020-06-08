‘New Toilet Paper:’ Bikes fly off shelves and more stores

Bicycles are on sale before he has time to assemble for the show. Attai said May 2019 will match his 2019 sales. He had to hire new employees to meet the demand and had not taken a day off since February. Attai said he started buying lunch for his stressed out staff.
Whether they are in car-dominated cities like Houston and Los Angeles, or in traditional biking areas such as Portland, Oregon, New York and Washington DC. Keeping enough bikes in stock and timely repairs has become a challenge. In some cases, consumers have been turned away.
A recent survey from the National Bicycle Dealers Association found that 83% of shoppers are concerned about their inventory levels. Bike manufacturers are struggling to stand out.
“We are usually a very slow, cold store,” Attai said. “Now the phone won’t stop ringing. My guys are upset and I totally got it.”
New customers are looking for ways to stay active and outdoors. Bike shop owners say the closure of gyms and yoga studios during the pandemic helped. Others say customers are looking for a travel alternative to public transportation. Social gaps are easy to navigate on personal transportation routes such as cars and bikes. According to the NPD Group, which tracks retail sales, US cycling sales are up 39% compared to March 2020.
“The bikes are like new toilet paper,” Attai said. “If it’s available, buy it.”
Garfield Cooper, owner of Zenkog Bicycle Company in Jacksonville, Florida, has additional mechanics and tries to maintain a repair backlog. Repairs, usually done within 24 hours, now require up to a month. Cooper, like Attai, said he has not had a day off since February.
While his sales have been declining in the heat and humidity of the summer months, Cooper said he has not yet seen a fall in business.
“The bicycle has long been an important part of this for the American people,” says Cooper. “They are interested in bike riding.”
He struggles to keep things like bike seats and helmets in stock. Cooper says he regularly calls other stores to find parts that need repair.
Robert Keating, who owns the Triathlon Lab outside of Los Angeles, said he hadn’t seen anything like the current bicycle boom in his 37 years working in bike shops. He has turned his shop from high-end bicycles to affordable bikes for people to ride around. He said beach cruisers are especially popular.
“Some people are so happy to be back on my bike. I can’t believe I’ve been putting it off all this time,” Keating said. “Some people say, ‘I can’t believe how hard it is to ride. I’m going to regain my strength.’
Phil Koopman, owner of BicycleSpace in Washington DC, compared the current bicycle boom to 1999, when most people bought computers to prepare for the Y2K.
“Then those companies didn’t sell a lot of computers over the years because everyone already had one,” Koopman says. “It’s a big question. Is this a one-time thing or is it sustainable?”
