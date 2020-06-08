‘New Toilet Paper:’ Bikes fly off shelves and more stores

Bicycles are on sale before he has time to assemble for the show. Attai said May 2019 will match his 2019 sales. He had to hire new employees to meet the demand and had not taken a day off since February. Attai said he started buying lunch for his stressed out staff.

Whether they are in car-dominated cities like Houston and Los Angeles, or in traditional biking areas such as Portland, Oregon, New York and Washington DC. Keeping enough bikes in stock and timely repairs has become a challenge. In some cases, consumers have been turned away.

A recent survey from the National Bicycle Dealers Association found that 83% of shoppers are concerned about their inventory levels. Bike manufacturers are struggling to stand out.