New York sports have long been awaited at Belmont Park

Fauci was taken prisoner, but the horse race returned from the coronavirus at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

At 1:21 pm, the cleanest gates were opened, and live sports officially returned to New York, COVID-19 within 80 days of plague the pestilence. It may have looked different – facemasks were losing tickets and the huge grandstand was empty without allowing the crowd – but on the dirt and turf, the jockeys and horses went back to work in the delayed first 10 races of the spring / summer meet in Belmont, taking day 10,972,254.

One of the biggest betting favorites of the day, Fauci, named after Dr. Anthony Fauci, was placed at a social distance, defeating a virgin owned by Todd Pletcher-trained and Repole Stables by a 4-length. .

However, this is just another day in the races for horsemen.

“It means the world to me,” said Rochester native Rayle Gutierrez, who won the Star of the West race on the first day. “I grew up watching NYRA racing and I grew up at Finger Lakes. Throughout the entire pandemic I stayed here. I love horses, jogging horses, wind horses, whatever it takes to earn my place here at NYRA. … I had to suffer a bit after the wire because it really meant a lot to me. “

An hour before the time of the first post, the national anthem was played to a handful of workers scattered across the track. Soon after, track announcer John Imbriel announced scratches and changes to the day’s races on the PA system. There are no fans to hear them and rush to the windows to add any bets at the last minute.

Prior to the first post parade, those who lost to the pandemic – including Belmont backstretch worker, Martin Zapata – paid tribute to the Imperial and dedicated the “day of the races” to those who “lost and struggled with the disease.” In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the jockeys stood in solidarity with protesters around the country and held a minute’s silence.

“There is a lot going on in the world right now. It is important to show respect for all causes and people and we support everybody here at NYRA, ”said Gutierrez. “Generally, horse racing supports all races from all areas. Horse racing is a worldwide sport and it does not matter what color you are, what religion you are or what you are [ethnicity] You – horse racing are important, we are one. “

In the only series of the day, Xavier Castellano, a Grade-3 Bugge, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, won over Rushing’s fall in a wire-to-wire attempt.

Jackie Irad Ortiz Jr. turned out to be a strong day, winning five races over the inmate, Strongertakunno (winner of the first New York race at the meet), Madita, Value Proposition and In the Loop.

There are some common horse race hiccups along the way. In keeping with the 2020 fashion, the skies opened and it fell into the second race, in which Smile Bryan overtook early leader Polar Bear Pete, though it soon cleared up. Both Gaultier and Hidden Scroll lost their jockeys out of the gate in separate races the following day, but Too Fast to Pass rose to the finish line with an injury in his race.

Now they repeat, as the 25-day conference goes on, flush with health and safety protocols to protect everyone involved.

“Everybody from the top level is here. They’ve done an amazing job,” Gutierrez said. “I’m very safe here.”