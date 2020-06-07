The tectonic rebuilding caused a week’s stir in the country’s record paper, engaging in a staff debate over Cotton’s op-ed publication and grilling the Times leadership on the process that led to it.
“Although it was a traumatic week for the company, it was an urgent and important conversation,” wrote Sulzberger in a memo announcing the changes.
Cotton piece, titled “Send Troops,” argues that rebellion law can be used to deploy military throughout the country to help local law enforcement with the unrest caused by the death of George Floyd.
The Op-Ed Times was published in the Opinion section, but staff from both opinion and newsroom – who work separately from each other – publicly disagreed.
Bennett initially defended the implementation of Op-Ed, but later claimed that his department was wrong in publishing it and that the editorial process was wrong.
Sulzberger’s announcement that Bennett would leave the staff surprised, people familiar with internal communications in the Times told CNN Business.
One Times staffer said the episode provoked meaningful conversations about systemic racial bias and diversity within the newsroom. Such conversations go deeper than reassuring diverse staff and addressing larger issues about the Times’ role in race and society.
In a town hall with employees on Friday, Sulzberger and Bennett both said the op-ed process was inadequate for the present moment and had structural problems, one person on call told CNN Business.
Bennett’s tenure is marked by high levels of guilt.
The Times Opinion Division was reversed in September after an article about sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh.
Last April, the Opinion Department apologized after publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition.
The latest defeat has drawn criticism from Republicans, who have argued that the newspaper is biased against them.
Cotton criticized the Cotton Times for saying that his Op-Ed did not meet its standards, saying Bennett initially defended Op-Ed. Cotton told Fox News that the newspaper had led to “a group of waking children.”
“My Op-Ed doesn’t meet the New York Times standards,” Cotton said. “It usually exceeds their standards, filled with leftist, sophomoric drivel.”
President Trump responded Sunday by attacking the newspaper in a tweet.
