New York Times opinion editor James Bennett resigned after Backlash

Sulzberger said Deputy Editorial Page Editor Jim Dao, who has publicly taken the responsibility of overseeing the editing of the piece, will retire from Masthead and be reassigned to the newsroom. Katie Kingsbury, another deputy editorial page editor, will oversee the editorial page through the 2020 election.

The tectonic rebuilding caused a week’s stir in the country’s record paper, engaging in a staff debate over Cotton’s op-ed publication and grilling the Times leadership on the process that led to it.

“Although it was a traumatic week for the company, it was an urgent and important conversation,” wrote Sulzberger in a memo announcing the changes.

Cotton piece, titled “Send Troops,” argues that rebellion law can be used to deploy military throughout the country to help local law enforcement with the unrest caused by the death of George Floyd.