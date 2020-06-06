New York Times staffer Tom Cotton is still a red hot on op-ed

Anger continues in the New York Times on Friday as top management acknowledges that President Trump is appealing to the US military to appoint a US military to suppress protesters.

While more than 300 non-editorial staff are calling it virtual walkout, hundreds of journalists took to the Virtual Town Hall with publisher A.G. Sulzberger, angry with executive editor Dean Backett and editorial page editor James Bennett.

While senior editors struck a compromise tone at a Friday morning meeting, Senate Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Failed to appease journalists who claimed the article was in jeopardy, putting the paper’s black staff’s lives at risk.

Sulzberger called the senator’s op-ed – “Tom Cotton: Send Trends” – “Inflammatory,” but sources said Bennett had apologized for implementing it a day earlier.

One staff member did not stop to ask Sulzberger, “Why does James Bennett still have a job,” an insider said. This person added that Sulzberger “did not give a very strong answer.”

Staffs first revolted against App-Ed after Wednesday’s walk, prompting Bennett to come to his defense on paper and on Twitter.

“The Times Opinion owes our readers a series of counter-arguments, especially those made by people in a position to determine policy,” he wrote.

Sulzberger said in a staff email Thursday: “We don’t publish any arguments – they need accurate, good-faith exploration of the issues of the day.”

As of Thursday night, Op-Ed was thrown under the bus, saying Bennett had not read it before the paper was published.

Sources said that Cotton had interfaced with a 25-year-old Times staffer who had worked in the past and that the article was eventually approved by the “Masthead Editor.”

Cotton disputed the Times’ claim on Friday.

He tweeted, “This is only the standard of what fails to meet, and should not annoy a group of people who have a crush on opinions.”