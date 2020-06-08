New Zealand has announced that the coronavirus has been ‘eliminated’

New Zealand has “eliminated” the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday, as the country did not report New case for more than two weeks.

Public and private events, retail and hospitality industries and all public transport will resume without social distance requirements – months after the South Pacific nation was put under five million stricter lockdown.

“While the job is not complete, there is no denying it is a landmark,” Ardern, 39, told reporters. “Thank you, New Zealand.”

“We are confident that we are now eliminating the virus transmission in New Zealand, but elimination is not a point in time. It is a continuous effort,” she said.

In total, New Zealand reported 1,154 coronavirus infections and 22 deaths – but it has not seen a single new case in the past two weeks, the first time since the virus emerged in the country in February.

Ardern said she had a “little dance” when she heard the news, which surprised her 2-year-old daughter, Nev.

Back in March, Ardern put the country on a tough lockdown, in which most businesses were shut down and everyone had to stay home for seven weeks, except for the necessary workers. The restrictions continued for some 75 days.

Border controls are in place in the country and everyone entering New Zealand will be tested for coronavirus, Ardern said.

Although neighboring tourism industries call for it, the prime minister does not stick to the timeline for a proposed “travel bubble” to launch with Australia.

“We have to move here carefully,” Ardern said. “Nobody wants to harm the profits New Zealand has made.”

Ardern has been universally praised for her leadership during the pandemic and her popularity has skyrocketed, but her government’s task now is to revive the economy, which is expected to sink into recession.

Opposition parties have criticized her decision to implement the sanctions, even though the country has been virus-free for two weeks.

But New Zealand is not just about having the virus – it has vowed to eliminate it. This means that long after the last known case is cleared, the country must quickly identify and isolate any new cases, including those imported from abroad.

With post wires