New Zealand lifting almost all coronavirus restrictions after no active Covid-19 cases were reported

(CNN) – Almost all coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand will be lifted tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern The country has since announced that there are no active cases.

However, social distance is still encouraged and New Zealand’s international borders are closed to non-natives to prevent new outbreaks. Residents arriving in New Zealand will have to be detained for another two weeks.

New Zealand is not currently active The corona virus No positive cases were reported during the last 17 days. Kovid-19 has had no hospital treatment for the past 12 days and it has been 40 days since the last case of community transmission.

“This freedom from restrictions depends largely on the role our border controls play in keeping the virus away … The virus will be in our world for some time to come,” Ardern said at a press conference Monday.

The announcement came as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide exceeded 7 million on Monday. Number of Johns Hopkins University , More than 402,000 people died. New Zealand has 1,504 cases and 22 deaths.

New Zealand’s Lockdown Timetable

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in New Zealand on February 28 – more than a month after the United States confirmed its first infection.

On March 14, Ardern announced that when there were six cases in the country, anyone entering the country would have to be alone for two weeks, at which time it would be one of the world’s strictest border restrictions. On March 20, foreign nationals were banned from entering the country.

Days later, on March 23 – when there were no deaths and 102 confirmed cases – Ardern announced that the country was entering a “level three” lockdown. Unnecessary businesses were closed, events and meetings were canceled, and schools were closed to all children except for the needy workers.

Employers were told to be allowed to work from home wherever possible, public transport was reserved for needed workers and domestic air travel was prohibited at the discretion between areas.

At midnight on March 25, New Zealand had turned into a stricter Level 4 lockdown, telling people not to leave home unless they needed exercise at home and to keep up the social distance.

On April 9, despite a decline in cases, Ardern tightened border restrictions so that all citizens and permanent residents arriving in New Zealand would have to spend two weeks in a specified facility rather than at home.

Travel bubble looms?

New Zealand and Australia are in talks to establish “Travel Bubble,” It allows residents to travel freely between neighboring countries without the need for restraint.

Both countries have largely controlled their local coronavirus outbreaks and have large tourism industries that have been severely affected by widespread travel restrictions.

However, Ardern warned on Monday that such a corridor could still be months away.

“I don’t like giving New Zealand businesses or Kiwis a false start when they want to travel. We share timelines when we have more certainty,” she said.

“(Australia) is making states-wise, but it’s not universal.”