NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is wrong to not listen to players about racism

In response to a video called “Stranger Together”, Goodell posted a video on the NFL’s social media on Friday, asking the league’s most famous players to take a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“We condemn the National Football League, racism and the systematic oppression of blacks,” Goodell said. “As the National Football League, we acknowledge that it is wrong to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully,” Goodell said.

Bryona Taylor, Goodell acknowledged that this was a difficult time for the country, especially for black Americans, and expressed his condolences to the families Floyd Ahmed Arbari , And “all of the families who endured police brutality.”

“There would be no National Football League if there were no black players,” Goodell said. “And nationwide protests are a symbol of centuries of silent inequality and oppression against black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

Goodell said he will be reaching out to players and others who have spoken out on these issues to see “how we can improve and move forward for a better and more united NFL family.” Video by Youtube NFL Stars was released Thursday And includes the following players: Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Stefan Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patricia Mathryn, Patricia Mather Shepard, Michael Thomas, Desan Watson and Chase Young. In the video, the players said in unison, “So on behalf of the National Football League, we want the players to listen to you. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systemic oppression. The National Football League, we believe in black lives. “ Racism is a persistent problem in the NFL, especially when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels before games, playing the national anthem in protest of police brutality. Neither team has contracted Kaepernick since 2017, which he attributed to his protests. Kaepernick alleged that NFL team owners were cooperating to prevent him from signing. The NFL denies any combination but in 2019, they will Reached an agreement with Kaepernick And former teammate Eric Reid, who was kneeling with him. Goodell’s response comes after an almost year-long partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The partnership established The Responsibility Program, which provides education to victims of injustice through the United States. The event generated multiple public service announcements, one featuring Meek Mill and Dreamchaser. A spokesman for the NFL’s Inspire Change Program told CNN that the Legacy Grant Program has recently been launched and that three grants have already been given to families of victims of police brutality: Botham Jean, Antwan Rose II and Danroy “Dze” Henry. Goodell’s response also comes after Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he “never agrees with those who disrespect the flag.” Brees made the comment when asked about his opinion that players are kneeling in protest of police brutality after the NFL season began this fall. He has since apologized For his “sensitive” comments After receiving criticism from his own teammates and other athletes.

