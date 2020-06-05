NFL players release video calling in the league to condemn racism and support black players

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has joined In a video released Thursday night, Other football stars, including Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyrone Matthew, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

They asked the NFL in the video to release a statement condemning racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“How many times should we ask you to listen to your players?” Tyrone Matthew asked.

“What does it take?” DeAndrea Hopkins came inside.

“Should one of us be killed by police brutality?” Jarvis asked Laundry. Swearing that they will not be silenced, players list the references to what the NFL can say. “So on behalf of the National Football League, we want the players to hear your state,” they agreed. “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systemic oppression of blacks. We wrongly admit that the National Football League silences our players without peacefully protesting. The National Football League, we believe in black lives.” NFL stars mostly united in seeking 46-year-old black man to do justice to Floyd He died on May 25 after pleading for help A white police officer pinned him to the ground while kneeling on his neck. Racism is a constant accusation in the NFL, especially when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling before games and played the national anthem in protest of police brutality. Neither team has contracted Kaepernick since 2017, which he attributed to his protests. Kaepernick alleged that NFL team owners were cooperating to prevent him from signing. The NFL denies any combination but in 2019, they will Reached a solution With Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, kneeling with him. Protests against Floyd’s assassination continue in US cities, involving many sports stars. Thomas criticized Saints quarterback Drew Brees this week, saying he would “never agree with those who disrespect the flag” in reference to the national anthem protest movement launched by Kaepernick. Brees later apologized ‘Sensitive’ comments Authorities have arrested Derek Chauvin, a former police officer who pinned Floyd to the floor for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before he died. Prosecutors charged He was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. This week, he was also charged with second-degree murder. Three other former officers at the scene were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree homicide.

