NFL players release video calling in the league to condemn racism and support black players

They asked the NFL in the video to release a statement condemning racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“How many times should we ask you to listen to your players?” Tyrone Matthew asked.
“What does it take?” DeAndrea Hopkins came inside.
“Should one of us be killed by police brutality?” Jarvis asked Laundry.
Swearing that they will not be silenced, players list the references to what the NFL can say.
“So on behalf of the National Football League, we want the players to hear your state,” they agreed. “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systemic oppression of blacks. We wrongly admit that the National Football League silences our players without peacefully protesting. The National Football League, we believe in black lives.”
Racism is a constant accusation in the NFL, especially when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling before games and played the national anthem in protest of police brutality.
Protests against Floyd’s assassination continue in US cities, involving many sports stars.
Thomas criticized Saints quarterback Drew Brees this week, saying he would “never agree with those who disrespect the flag” in reference to the national anthem protest movement launched by Kaepernick.
Three other former officers at the scene were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree homicide.
Leh Asmelash contributed to this story.
