Nick Cannon explained why he had to move to Minneapolis

“I need to look at the people of that community – how much they love their community and their people and how much it hurt them,” Cannon wrote. “We think pain is suffering all over the world – anger and suffering. Those visuals are never removed from our mind.”
Conan has posted many powerful images on Instagram from the shows.
What we need is a new, new paradigm. I would like to focus on our humanitarian and racist systems that do not require us to perpetuate the crimes of inequality and oppress the colored communities throughout our country. We need to dismantle all the systems that this nation has built, ”Cannon wrote.
He said his own children, who he shares with Mariah Carey, are afraid of the police.
“If we’re going to talk about what the solutions are, it’s not just the police department, it should be a complete version of policing in general,” Cannon wrote. I think it starts with removing the word “police”. Why be a police officer when you are a peace officer? When you see a police officer, you feel safe. They have to protect you. My children are intimidating police officers. In their mind, they are ‘bad people. “
But, Cannon writes, he sees a way to progress. .
“I found signs of hope in Minneapolis and St. Paul’s mayor,” he writes. “I see a lot of frustration and frustration in their law enforcement. Being at 38th and Chicago and seeing people crying at the monument is more frustrating than anything. They didn’t think this would happen in Minneapolis. “If it can happen in Minneapolis, it can happen in Georgia and in Los Angeles and it can happen in New York.”
