Nick Cannon said his children were ‘fear police’

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis former police officer, Derek Chauvin, had been kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest.

“I got some pushback for this. You know I don’t care what people think of me or what they say about me, but I made a statement that my children are afraid of the police,” Conan told “Access Hollywood”. Talking “stay alive” talk. “This is a true statement.”