Nick Cannon said his children were ‘fear police’

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis former police officer, Derek Chauvin, had been kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest.
“I got some pushback for this. You know I don’t care what people think of me or what they say about me, but I made a statement that my children are afraid of the police,” Conan told “Access Hollywood”. Talking “stay alive” talk. “This is a true statement.”
He said he was trying to “teach fearlessness” to his children.
“I’m trying to teach you that there is a force in you that you don’t have to fear anything, but when they see the power of law enforcement, they say, ‘Uh, oh, here comes the police!'” Cannon said. “Or that mentality, ‘Sit up straight! Don’t talk! Put your hands where they can see …’ These are about what I’m talking about with a 3-year-old kid or a 9-year-old and they bring those questions to me.”
The host of “The Masked Singer” said he believes the youth’s perception of the police has changed.
“It definitely turned into a place where they can perpetuate fear,” Cannon said of law enforcement. “Having those conversations with your kids is annoying, but you want to protect them at the end of the day.”
