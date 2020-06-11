Nick Cordero’s wife shares an update on their health as their son turns 1

“He was a little rocky, the fever went up and they had to fix it a little bit. And the antibiotics fortunately everything is back to normal today and it’s a little blip on the ICU,” she said in her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

But Cordero is currently “stable,” and another CT scan of his lungs may take place this week, Clutz said.

The Clutes update came just hours before their son Elvis’ first birthday. She posted a photo of herself in hospital after she was in ICU after Elvis’s birth last June.

“When Elvis was born, they moved him to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs,” she wrote in her caption. “He’s been there for two nights and Nick and I have been visiting him all day,” he said, “we can’t stop looking at him and finally catching him.” NICU nurses are incredible! It’s amazing to witness what they do. My two Cordero men: Elvis was in the NICU last June. This June Nick is at ICU. These guys are really trying to get me down. “