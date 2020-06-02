Nick Offerman donates proceeds from his comedy specials to the American Food Fund

These specialties include the new “Full Bush”, filmed at the Chicago Theater. It is described on his website as “brand-spankin-new, an unprecedented broadcast specialty”, “Modern Americans can adopt a lifestyle we can only describe as ‘full bush’.”
Fans can picture “Summer of ’69: No Apostrophe” at New York Town Hall in 2019 with his wife, Megan Mullally, and 2014’s “American Ham.”
All three are available for rent at $ 5 or $ 11 or $ 11.99.
“If you rent or download my videos, I will donate 100% of the profits to America’s Food Fund. They are providing safe food to America’s most vulnerable population during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Offerman wrote on its website.
If you decide not to watch the video today, please make a donation to America’s Food Fund anyway. We are together and every dollar counts.
America’s Food Fund was launched in partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio, the Emerson Collective, the Apple and Ford Foundation.
Leave a Comment