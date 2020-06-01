Nike says ‘Don’t Do It’ in a message about racism in America

On Friday evening, Nike posted a text-only video on its social media accounts A play on the iconic slogan of a globally recognized brand is to encourage people to “do it once and for all.”

The message is:

“Don’t do it once. Don’t pretend there’s no problem in America. Don’t turn to racism. Don’t accept innocent lives from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Dawn don’t think it won’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you’re not part of the change. Everyone is part of the change. ”

The Nike message comes four days later George Floyd , 46, died in police custody in Minnesota, his last moments captured on video. At the time of his arrest, Floyd was caught on the knee by a Minneapolis police officer. The video shows Floyd pleading that he was in pain and could not breathe. Then, his eyes are closed and the excitement stops. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The officer was arrested Friday and charged with murder.