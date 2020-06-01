World

Nike says ‘Don’t Do It’ in a message about racism in America

by Ayhan
On Friday evening, Nike posted a text-only video on its social media accounts A play on the iconic slogan of a globally recognized brand is to encourage people to “do it once and for all.”

The message is:

“Don’t do it once. Don’t pretend there’s no problem in America. Don’t turn to racism. Don’t accept innocent lives from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Dawn don’t think it won’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you’re not part of the change. Everyone is part of the change. ”

The Nike message comes four days later George Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minnesota, his last moments captured on video. At the time of his arrest, Floyd was caught on the knee by a Minneapolis police officer. The video shows Floyd pleading that he was in pain and could not breathe. Then, his eyes are closed and the excitement stops. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The officer was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
Nike's new announcement with LeBron James wants people to know there
This is not the first time Nike has used their slogan More than sports.

“Nike has a long history of standing up against all kinds of stupidity, hate and inequality,” Nike said in a statement to CNN on Saturday. “We hope that sharing this image will serve as a catalyst to inspire action against a deeper problem in our society and encourage people to create a better future.”

Mark The “Just Do It” motto is the 30th anniversary of 2018, Nike has released a statement Colin Kaepernick, The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, protested during the national anthem for a preseason NFL game. In the statement, Nike denounced protests during the national anthem on racial injustice in the NFL, and preceded the announcement by Nike’s “Equality” campaign. Launched in 2017, the campaign will focus on how to break the barriers to sports.

