Nike says ‘Don’t Do It’ in a message about racism in America

On Friday evening, Nike posted a text-only video on its social media accounts A play on the iconic slogan of a globally recognized brand is to encourage people to “do it once and for all.”
The message is:
“Don’t do it once. Don’t pretend there’s no problem in America. Don’t turn to racism. Don’t accept innocent lives from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Dawn don’t think it won’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you’re not part of the change. Everyone is part of the change. ”
“Nike has a long history of standing up against all kinds of stupidity, hate and inequality,” Nike said in a statement to CNN on Saturday. “We hope that sharing this image will serve as a catalyst to inspire action against a deeper problem in our society and encourage people to create a better future.”
