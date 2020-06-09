North Korea no longer talks to the South. Experts say it is trying to make up for the crisis

North Korean state media has said that many hotlines, including the military-to-military phone and its leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, will be closed for a moment’s notice. These lines are considered important because they help prevent accidental military conflict caused by misinterpretation or misinterpretation of the other’s action or intent.

South Korean Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said North Korea did not answer phone calls on the military route for the first time since its formation in 2018. A call to the joint liaison hotline, which North Korea said was closed on Friday, did not answer.

“Inter-Korean communication lines must be maintained in accordance with the agreement, because this is the primary means of communication,” the South Korean government agency that deals with all aspects of North Korea said in a statement.

“The Government adheres to the Inter-Korean Agreement for the Peace and Prosperity of the Korean Peninsula.”

Pyongyang is giving Seoul a cold shoulder, as North Korean defectors in South Korea have carried balloons and SD cards in their former home, perhaps with information about the outside world. It is illegal for average North Koreans to use information that the country’s powerful propaganda does not approve of, and doing so would have dire consequences.

Experts believe that the Kim regime is using the issue of pamphlets to create crisis – a tactic in North Korea’s international relations playbook, which is often used to create a need for negotiation.

The balloons, sent by a private group in Pyongyang, are said to be in violation of the agreement reached at the April 2018 summit, in which both sides agreed to “halt all hostile actions and eliminate their means of broadcasting through loudspeakers and distributing leaflets.” Sharing boundary. Several lines of communication that were closed on Tuesday were installed or re-established as part of the same deal.

“We will never change the dignity of our supreme leadership for anything, but we will defend it with the cost of our lives,” a statement released Tuesday by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA said. “There is no need to sit face to face with South Korean officials and discuss them, because they have provoked our frustration.”

The move on Tuesday said it was “the first step in its determination to shut down all contact lines with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary matters.”

Kim Jong Un’s sister and one of the country’s most powerful officials, Kim Yo Jong, seems to have played a major role in North Korea’s decision to stop communication with the South.

She and Kim Yong Chol, who served as a replica of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in negotiations with the United States, were named by name in Tuesday’s announcement. KCNA was taken down by Kim Yo Jong on Friday, calling the Defendants “mongrel dogs” and threatening South Korea, saying it was “time to consider their owners.”

Fighters for Free North Korea, a non-governmental organization, said it was sending balloons that sent 500,000 leaflets, 2,000 $ 1 bills and 1,000 SD cards across the border. The team did not say what was on the memory cards, but in the past they included South Korean and Western movies and television shows.

The group posted a picture showing several balloons on its website, one featuring a poster decorated with caricatures of Kim Jong Un and the words: “When people are starving, what is the nuclear rocket, chemical biological weapons and political prisoner camps?” Let’s end the dictatorship! ”

Fight Song’s Head, Park Song-Haq, is a well-known defector for the free North Korean group. In 2012, North Korean agents tried to assassinate him with a pen-shaped poison needle.

Political conspiracy

Kim’s family is viewed almost exclusively by the North Korean state media, and insulting any of them is a harsh punishment. But the decision to escalate hostility may be a political conspiracy aimed at jumpstarting inter-Korean negotiations, which are essentially neutral for months.

“Inter-Korean communications are surely dead and not working anyway, but Pyongyang is trying to make the deal a bigger deal than it really is,” said Duane Kim, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group specializing in Northeast Asian affairs. Nuclear policy.

The first inter-Korean hotline was established in 1971, the Ministry of Integration said. North Korea has interrupted inter-Korean communication at least five times since then.

“This situation is not ideal, but the two Koreans are accustomed to the disjointed dialogue channels,” says Dion Kim.

Negotiations have so far failed to achieve many of the main goals set forth in the April 2018 summit, including ending the Korean War and re-establishing inter-Korean economic projects.

The United Nations Security Council and the United States sanctions on North Korea are a significant factor. Pyongyang needs a tough currency, but sanctions have prevented the country from selling very valuable goods or participating in lucrative joint projects with the South.

Andrei Lankov, a North Korean affairs expert at Kukmin University in Seoul, says it is clear that he will not pay for long-term alliances at the same price his predecessor – a South Korean treaty ally or President Donald Trump – fears of alienating America.

North Korea is now trying to put South Korea in a corner, hoping that the sense of urgency in Seoul will push the moon to support Kim Jong Un’s terms.

North Koreans “don’t want the Moon Jae-in government to feel comfortable. They want to create a measured crisis and a regulated crisis,” Lankov said. “North Korea needs a crisis in relations with South Korea, but not the type that is drawn directly into the United States.

However, Moon, who performed better than expected in the legislative elections earlier this year, is at a political height. And his members don’t particularly care about the escalation cycle with North Korea – which is something South Koreans are accustomed to. Cutting off communication fails to register as a major problem in South Korea, where the economy and the novel coronavirus epidemic are the most important concerns of the day.

North Korea’s efforts to create a sense of crisis in South Korea have been “unsuccessful,” Lankov said.

“However, this is not a good sign,” he said. “Lack of response means North Korea will start to increase in volume, increasing provocation intensity.”