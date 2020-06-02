NYPD Cap was hit by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

Law enforcement sources said an NYPD officer rushed and hit the driver of a hit-and-run in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

The officer was struck at the intersection of East 170th Street and Walton Avenue in Mt. Eden, by dark sedan driver According to dramatic footage of the incident.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

A recording of the hit-and-run, posted on Twitter, showed the police getting into the air and hitting another vehicle.

“It’s a cop cop,” a woman who recorded the footage said after the impact. “Oh sh-t!”

The officer landed in the middle of the intersection and several other people, possibly officers, ran over.

A NYPD van with sirens flashing then pulled up and took the wounded officer into the vehicle.

“Oh my God, oh my God!” Witnesses can be heard saying.

Warning: graphic video

Seconds later, three more police vehicles appear and the van carrying the victim is driven.

The witness later tweeted that there were helicopters in the area “chasing that car.”

NVPD did not immediately have additional information on the incident.