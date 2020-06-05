Older NBA coaches have ignored the new bench rules

It’s true now. And the Kovid-19 controversy has already begun.

The NBA Board of Governors voted 29-1 on Thursday to bring back their season, with training camp and season reprinting July 31 in Orlando, Fla.

However, on TNT Thursday night, Commissioner Adam Silver hit a nerve when he suggested that there might be rules to prevent elderly coaches at Disney World from being on the bench.

There are three head coaches over the age of 65 – Mike D’Antoni of Houston, 69, Alvin Gentry, 65 of New Orleans, and Gregg Popovich of San Antonio, 72. Two other head coaches are 60 and over – Rick Carlisle, 60, and Terry Stotts, 62. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention places the highest risk on persons 65 and older.

Silver said that “some old coaches can’t be the bench coach to defend them.”

D’Antoni said he was “definitely angry” with Orlando.

“I want them to keep everyone safe, but I believe they shouldn’t get into it, to start letting people down with more risk,” D’Antoni told ESPN.

Gentry told ESPN, “It doesn’t make sense. How can I coach that way? ”

Silver confirmed that the league would not be closed if “only one player tested positive”, adding that “some social distance protocols are maintained.”

“The players live and stay there during the competition,” Silver said.

In an earlier statement, Silver said, “Although the COVID-19 epidemic presents formidable challenges, we hope to complete this season safely and responsibly based on strict health protocols and are now finalized with public health officials and medical professionals. “

The players’ union is expected to rubber-stamp the decision on Friday, but work on streamlining testing and protocols still needs to be done.

“I’m ready to go,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Post. “We have more work to do, because safety will always be our primary focus, but it’s fun to bring them back to court.”

The Nets and 21 other clubs will begin a week-long training camp on June 30, followed by July 7 in Orlando.

Trailblazers, Pelicans, Kings, Spurs, Sons and Wizards are the six teams beyond the playoff qualifiers based on the March 11 standings. It is based on the principle of teams in six games of the playoff spot – five teams from the West and one from the East. Those teams have the league’s 22 best records.

A source said they were ahead of only 20 teams – the Blazers’ lone dissenting vote – which ranks ninth in the West.

After eight regular-season games called “seeding games,” each conference will have a play-in event between 8 and 9 seeds – but only in four games of the ninth seeded playoff spot.

According to the league, the training camp for next season does not begin until Nov. 10, when the NBA Finals end Oct. 12. The NBA says the 2020-21 season opener is “likely” December 1.

The league’s statement read: “The NBA and NBPA are working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials to set up a rigorous program to prevent and reduce the risk of COVID-19, including simple testing protocols and stringent safety practices. ”

As previously reported, the Knicks are not part of the Disney World fun and can start a coaching search, with Tom Thibodeau penciled in as a favorite. The Knicks were always ambivalent about the rematch start with their last record 21-45. It was seven straight seasons in the playoffs.

The Nets, ranked seventh in the East, will play an eight-game regular season, followed by the playoffs following the play-in series.

A report says the 2021 finals will take place in July, so that NBA players will be available for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which will begin later that month.