Olympics: IOC pledges to work with athletes to ease protests

Current IOC guidelines prohibit protests such as kneeling during the Olympics, raising fists or refusing to follow protocol during medal celebrations.
“The IOC Executive Board supports the IOC Athletes Commission initiative to explore the ways in which Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter during the Olympic Games, and respects the spirit of the Olympic Games,” IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.
“The framework has been set and now the Athletes Commission and the Athletes discuss themselves and come up with relevant proposals.”
Berry received 12 months of probation from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee for raising his hand while playing the anthem. She told CNN that cutting her income was extremely devastating.
Leave a Comment