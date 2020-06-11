Olympics: IOC pledges to work with athletes to ease protests

Current IOC guidelines prohibit protests such as kneeling during the Olympics, raising fists or refusing to follow protocol during medal celebrations.

However, death George Floyd In Minneapolis last month, which prompted shows in the U.S. and around the world, some sports organizations were rethinking the ban on protests.

“The IOC Executive Board supports the IOC Athletes Commission initiative to explore the ways in which Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter during the Olympic Games, and respects the spirit of the Olympic Games,” IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.