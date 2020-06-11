sport

Olympics: IOC pledges to work with athletes to ease protests

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
0 Views
Olympics: IOC pledges to work with athletes to ease protests
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

Current IOC guidelines prohibit protests such as kneeling during the Olympics, raising fists or refusing to follow protocol during medal celebrations.

However, death George Floyd In Minneapolis last month, which prompted shows in the U.S. and around the world, some sports organizations were rethinking the ban on protests.
Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

“The IOC Executive Board supports the IOC Athletes Commission initiative to explore the ways in which Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter during the Olympic Games, and respects the spirit of the Olympic Games,” IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

“The framework has been set and now the Athletes Commission and the Athletes discuss themselves and come up with relevant proposals.”

In a statement, the IOC Olympics, it happened The coronavirus epidemic has been postponed to 2021, “A very powerful global showcase for and against racism.”
Last weekNFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong to not listen to players protesting against racism, which began when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem.
Read: Marilyn Okoro’s Fight for Body Acceptance
Read: New York Knicks face widespread criticism of racial equality declaration
There is the US Soccer Federation Canceled its policy Players need to stand up during the anthem, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the players’ recent appearances were “applause and not punishment.”
American hammer thrower Gwen Berry He told CNN earlier this year About how she lost her sponsorship after protesting on the Pan American Games podium.

Berry received 12 months of probation from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee for raising his hand while playing the anthem. She told CNN that cutting her income was extremely devastating.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment