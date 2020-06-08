Yuriko Koike said the games represent a “victory” against the pandemic, adding that there is still much work to be done to improve treatment and testing, but admits that managers are struggling with many uncertainties.

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is an important event that everyone is looking forward to,” Koike told CNN’s Will Ripley.

“It costs a lot to postpone and, above all, we don’t know what the coronavirus situation will look like in July next year. We have some uncertainties here.

“It costs a lot to get started, and we need the awareness from the people of Tokyo. We don’t want to spend too much. We have to make games safe for athletes and spectators.”

The organizers said in December that it would cost some money to host the Olympics 1.35 trillion yen (35 12.35 billion), Sponsors, insurers and broadcasters are also committed to billions of games.

‘Clear Goal to Win’

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), there were 17,039 and 917 deaths of coronavirus cases in Japan.

Ever since the Olympics were postponed, Officials said There is no plan to delay the games again.

“We need to identify the specificities of the virus, develop the curing drug condition, and improve the testing facilities,” Koike said.

“But we cannot bear the war on coronavirus for 10 or 20 years. The global community must have a clear mission to win the coronavirus and compete for solutions by building a safe society and sharing successful examples (fighting the virus).”

“I wish the Tokyo 2020 Olympics a success (a sign of it) for humanity’s victory over the coronavirus.”

Despite high population densities, Tokyo is highly susceptible to the virus, with 5,347 confirmed cases and 307 deaths, according to JHU.

“All of this is thanks to the cooperation of the people of Tokyo,” said Koike.

“Wearing masks from the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 became a common custom for the Japanese … The sense of hygiene of the Japanese people is amazing and it has helped to reduce the number of deaths compared to Western countries.”