Pandemic Shopping: Nestle, Unilever and Procter & Gamble are racing to adapt

“We need to stay in touch with customers and their habits, needs and desires more than ever,” Jon Moller, the company’s chief financial officer, said during an earnings call last month.
Early evidence suggests that switching to online purchasing is accelerating, that consumers are buying more products for their health and home, and that they are more expensive when choosing to save.
“For me, this is a very interesting task because it does not recover quickly,” Schneider said. “It’s going to be a quarterly, if not years-long process. It’s safe to expect some changed category dynamics here.”
In an environment where virtually everything changes overnight, consumer goods companies are re-designing what new purchasing policies are temporary, lockdowns or vaccinations, and which are late, and consumers spend years of their money. Come.
There is no “playbook” for this depression, she told CNN Business. “This should make us more active and flexible for the future.”
Everything E-
In their research, the three largest UK grocery retailers added more than 500,000 new delivery slots in a matter of weeks, up 30%.
Nestle’s e-commerce sales increased 30% in the first three months of the year, while Proctor & Gamble reported a 35% increase in online sales.
E-commerce is not likely to be the same as it is now, but “we have reached a high plateau,” said Jack Neale, portfolio manager at the Dutch financial services firm Robeco.
Health and hygiene
“We are very confident that anything in health and well-being will continue to gain strength,” Unilever CEO Alan Jopp told analysts last month.
Unilever has seen increased sales of beverages containing zinc and vitamin C, along with products such as Lipton Immune Support. The company is moving quickly to release these worldwide, and health innovations are a priority for product innovations.
“We provide what will become an ever-changing health, hygiene and cleaning focus,” says Procter & Gambles Mల్లller, adding that U.S. consumers are washing their clothes more, adding more laundry loads per month.
Nest at home
Even when the lockdowns are lifted and the restaurants, bars and cinemas reopen, there is a sense that people are not in a hurry to get out again.
“There may be more focus at home: more time at home, more meals at home, more cleaning at home,” Moller said.
For others who have spent the time and money to upgrade their homes and gardens or have chosen new hobbies, the opportunity to stay is more attractive than ever.
The McKinsey report is “new to being.” “Once the sanctions are lifted, we expect customers to spend more time at home, the desire to save money, the continued security concerns and the joy of getting a new niche.
Increase in online sales of bread machines United States Disposable gloves were second only to March, according to data compiled by retail technology firm Stockline. Online sales of weight training equipment (+ 307%), craft kits and projects (+ 117%), and table tennis tables (+ 89%) reflect that many consumers are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained at home.
In recognition of this trend, Nestl యు USA launched a health-conscious ready meal last week. Unilever executive Faber described the trend as “cocooning.”
Value and trust
Unilever Jopp said that even in affluent countries, value and affordability are important. He pointed to the company’s ability to deliver “incredibly low-cost” products as “huge strength” in countries like India.
“In Europe, we can increase negative pricing pressure as economies … go into complacency,” he said.
In the same vein, Procter & Gamble is well positioned to weather the economic downturn, as its portfolio focuses on everyday commodities. “We have never faced the level of unemployment we would like to see in this country [the United States] And effective in others, and we don’t know how long it’s been going on, ”Moller said.
But, at least for now, Nestle, Unilever and Procter & Gamble are confident that consumers will balance the price against value, select established brands they know, and experiment less.
“People go back to big, loyal brands,” said Unilever’s Faber. “They can’t spend money on products they don’t know for sure.”
