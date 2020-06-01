Pandemic Shopping: Nestle, Unilever and Procter & Gamble are racing to adapt

“We need to stay in touch with customers and their habits, needs and desires more than ever,” Jon Moller, the company’s chief financial officer, said during an earnings call last month.

Early evidence suggests that switching to online purchasing is accelerating, that consumers are buying more products for their health and home, and that they are more expensive when choosing to save.

In a call with analysts last month,CEO Mark Schneider said the company is “working overtime” to understand what the financial crisis is for each of its product categories. Nestle is the world’s largest food and beverage company, making everything from breakfast cereals such as Cheerios to Maggie Instant Noodles, Hagen-Daz Ice Cream, Nescafe Coffee and San Pellegrino Water.

“For me, this is a very interesting task because it does not recover quickly,” Schneider said. “It’s going to be a quarterly, if not years-long process. It’s safe to expect some changed category dynamics here.”

In an environment where virtually everything changes overnight, consumer goods companies are re-designing what new purchasing policies are temporary, lockdowns or vaccinations, and which are late, and consumers spend years of their money. Come.

Unilever Lipton Tea, Dove Soap, Hellman's mayonnaise and Ben & Jerry's ice cream. "We are market-wise in terms of whether we need to make changes to our core products, prices and pack sizes," said Hanneke Faber, president of Foods and Refreshments.

There is no “playbook” for this depression, she told CNN Business. “This should make us more active and flexible for the future.”

Everything E-

While many things are not yet known, it is clear that some lifestyle changes and changes in spending patterns outweigh social distance measures. For example, some customers choose Shop online Because physical stores were closed or crowded, and now that they are so overcrowded, they are unlikely to return to their old ways altogether.

“Early lessons from China indicate that three to six percentage points of online market share are” sticking out, while older generations are more comfortable with newer digital channels and driven by new consumer segments, ”writes partners at consulting firm McKinsey Research paper

In their research, the three largest UK grocery retailers added more than 500,000 new delivery slots in a matter of weeks, up 30%.

Nestle’s e-commerce sales increased 30% in the first three months of the year, while Proctor & Gamble reported a 35% increase in online sales.

The coronavirus crisis could be a “breakthrough event” Online sales About Schneider, CEO of Nestl గురించి, said that people who had never bought groceries online previously know how convenient it is and that it’s about food and drink.

E-commerce is not likely to be the same as it is now, but “we have reached a high plateau,” said Jack Neale, portfolio manager at the Dutch financial services firm Robeco.

Health and hygiene

As with online shopping, health and wellness is an increasing lifestyle trend before the coronavirus strikes, and it only takes a moment during the pandemic. More than ever before, consumers are wary of surfaces and washing hands, and Orange Juice sales are considered to be beneficial to health because it is rich in vitamin C. Increased

“We are very confident that anything in health and well-being will continue to gain strength,” Unilever CEO Alan Jopp told analysts last month.

Unilever has seen increased sales of beverages containing zinc and vitamin C, along with products such as Lipton Immune Support. The company is moving quickly to release these worldwide, and health innovations are a priority for product innovations.

"We provide what will become an ever-changing health, hygiene and cleaning focus," says Procter & Gamble's Moller, adding that U.S. consumers are washing their clothes more, adding more laundry loads per month.

Nest at home

Even when the lockdowns are lifted and the restaurants, bars and cinemas reopen, there is a sense that people are not in a hurry to get out again.

“There may be more focus at home: more time at home, more meals at home, more cleaning at home,” Moller said.

With unemployment at high levels, most consumers have small budgets for leisure. They may decide to save more money for a recessionary climate. According to the latest data from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, household savings rates have risen in Europe's largest economies in March. The same applies in the United States, where savings rates have risen to their highest level since 1981.

For others who have spent the time and money to upgrade their homes and gardens or have chosen new hobbies, the opportunity to stay is more attractive than ever.

The McKinsey report is “new to being.” “Once the sanctions are lifted, we expect customers to spend more time at home, the desire to save money, the continued security concerns and the joy of getting a new niche.

Increase in online sales of bread machines United States Disposable gloves were second only to March, according to data compiled by retail technology firm Stockline. Online sales of weight training equipment (+ 307%), craft kits and projects (+ 117%), and table tennis tables (+ 89%) reflect that many consumers are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained at home.

In recognition of this trend, Nestl యు USA launched a health-conscious ready meal last week. Unilever executive Faber described the trend as “cocooning.”

Unilever estimates that 15% of restaurants that went bankrupt in China during the crisis will never reopen. If social distance rules are in place this could be repeated elsewhere, as restaurant and bar owners tell their business models Don’t work Without volume and traffic.

Value and trust

The Coronavirus depression It is predicted to be the worst in many decades, meaning businesses and consumers will be cashing in for the foreseeable future.

Unilever Jopp said that even in affluent countries, value and affordability are important. He pointed to the company’s ability to deliver “incredibly low-cost” products as “huge strength” in countries like India.

“In Europe, we can increase negative pricing pressure as economies … go into complacency,” he said.

In the same vein, Procter & Gamble is well positioned to weather the economic downturn, as its portfolio focuses on everyday commodities. "We have never faced the level of unemployment we would like to see in this country [the United States] and effective in others, and we don't know how long it's been going on," Moller said.

There are already signs that users are trading down, suitable for cheap private label products for retailer purposes such as Costco, Walgreens, CVS, and Dollar General. Sales at discount stores such as Aldi also enjoy the lift.

But, at least for now, Nestle, Unilever and Procter & Gamble are confident that consumers will balance the price against value, select established brands they know, and experiment less.

“People go back to big, loyal brands,” said Unilever’s Faber. “They can’t spend money on products they don’t know for sure.”