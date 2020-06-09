Paulo Dybala: ‘Only people of color have to fight racism. We are all

Djibala, who is currently undergoing training as Juventus prepares to re-open the Italian football season in the Coppa Italia match against AC Milan, recalled the impact it had on Keen and the country’s football authorities, who were expected to make stricter sanctions in the league. Suffering from racist abuse incidents.

“It’s really not that easy for him and I’ve experienced racist situations with other Juventus colleagues in other stadiums,” Dybala told CNN in an exclusive interview. “There is racism against some players in most Italian stadiums – this is what happened to Mario Balotelli, also to Pjaniనిక్ in the match against Brescia (Miralem) and I think the Italian punishments should be tough.

“Otherwise, we will be players who have to take matters into our own hands to prevent this from happening, because we are talking about one of the biggest championships in the world, where millions are watching and seeing that racism and no action, people are brave and will continue to do so.

“There are people who need to take action, or there are definitely players who can take action in a short amount of time. As has happened many times in the past, many players decide not to quit or play on the pitch and this is a definite decision because it should not happen in a country.

“If society, in this case the Italian Federation, decides not to do anything, the players have to act. Or, as the referees have done many times in the past, stop these people from doing so and continue to commit the crime.”

CNN was not immediately available for comment when contacted by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Player protest

On May 25, George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis after being arrested by a white police officer, kneeling on his neck and forcibly pinned to the ground for several minutes. His death caused widespread protests around the world.

Since Floyd’s death, many Bundesliga players and teams, led by Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKenney and Marcus Thuram, have joined the protests on the pitch.

Dybala believes that his black colleagues should never think of fighting racism alone.

“It’s sometimes hard to put on the shoes of someone who is racist when you’re not really hurt, because you don’t feel it,” Dybala said. “But you know what happens when you have a teammate who is only racist because of their skin color, but people are discriminated against or bad because they are from the country.

“It’s not just because of skin color, people are being discriminated against at all. I’ve seen a lot of Asian players who have been with me in the youth group and these things are sad.

“Fortunately, my family has educated me differently and I am able to respect people, for their way of thinking and how they dress, not because of what country they are from or the color of their skin.

“I think everyone should grow up, but obviously that is not the case. There are no people of color who have to fight racism here.

Following Keen’s racist abuse against Cagliari, then-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and defender Leonardo Bonucci have been widely condemned for their comments on the incident.

Bonucci said Keane had to take “50-50 reproaches,” and criticized the young man for his celebration after scoring Allegri.

The defender declined to comment, saying he was “misunderstood” and “very nervous” and although Dybala admits the comments were wrong, he believes they are not really representative of the couple.

“At the time, they weren’t the right words for what was happening,” Dybala said. “You have to be very careful when talking about certain things and delivering the right message you want to say, because often words are not taken as they wish to be said.

“Of course both the player and the coach can learn from a few things because I know them well and they don’t have racist ideas. Maybe they didn’t use the words they wanted to say at the time. So, I repeat, I think [fighting racism] We have to, so it doesn’t happen on the football field. “

The future of Juventus

‘La Zoya’ – nicknamed ‘The Jewel’ – since his professional debut for the Argentinean team Instituto, Dybala has been one of Europe’s most popular players.

Dybala humbly asserted that he never expected to reach the heights of a club like Juventus, or that he could represent Argentina on the international stage.

The 6-year-old was born in the small town of 26-year-old Laguna Larga, where “dreams are often unattainable,” he says.

Now, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala is one of Juventus’s most valuable assets. Given how important he is to Maurizio Surri’s side, it seems absurd to think that he almost quit the club this time last year.

“Last year Juventus didn’t want to count on me. I didn’t want to continue playing here,” Dybala recalls. “When I was contacted and there were a few clubs that were interested in me, including Manchester United and Tottenham. I think there was a long conversation, then Paris Saint-Germain.

“I haven’t spoken directly to any of them, but I have had conversations with the club. However, my intention at the time was to stay. I haven’t had a good year or so in the last six months, so I didn’t. Not fair.

“So I also communicated that it was my intention to be here, grow up and give my best. Obviously this was not easy because Juventus’ intentions were different, but after the market closed, there was not much time and with the advent of Surry, I grew up. The team started playing football and That has kept me going and I have had a great year to date.

Given that some of the biggest clubs in Europe are scrambling for his signature, it is somewhat surprising that Juventus will not tie their star man beyond the summer of 2022.

Dybala is clear and sees only his future in Turin, but admits that this is a decision the two parties have to mutually agree on.

“Nothing at the moment, really,” Dybala admits. “I have a year and a half left on my contract. It’s not too much, and I understand that all this has happened [coronavirus] It’s not easy for the club, but other players have also been revamped – so here we are.

“Obviously I am a player of this club and I am very happy to be here. People love me very much and I love people very much. I have a lot of admiration for the club and the people here. I have a good relationship with my president and certainly at some point they will chat. Come on – or not, I don’t know, ”he laughs.

“At some point there may be a revival, but it depends on Juventus.”

Dybala is one of the few players to have enjoyed playing alongside Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and perhaps two of the greatest players of their generation.

While away from international duty with Argentina, the pair rarely talk about football, but Dybala admits that playing with his international teammate at club level is an attractive proposition.

“The truth is that Barcelona is a huge team worldwide and Messi is still big,” he said. “It’s great, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where we have great players right now.

“There is enough quality to make both teams here and the opportunity to play [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo make the club even bigger. “