More than 20,000 spectators flocked to the Forsyth Bar Stadium in Dunedin to host the home side Otago Highlanders Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Atoeirova competition.
With a face mask in sight and enthusiastic fans hugging each other when the points were scored, it successfully returned to Otago “normal”, beating the visitors 28-27, with a final gap drop goal from Brynn Gatland.
To make the victory even sweeter, the son of Gotland Chiefs coach Warren, he will take charge of the British and Irish Lions on a tour of South Africa next year.
Before the match, Gotland, who was Wales’ coach after last year’s World Cup, spoke to the BBC, saying, “People are too busy to watch some live games.”
He was less than happy with the result, and his side’s victory was denied after leading 27-25 with only a minute left on the clock.
“We lost the game, but I’m not happy that he’s done well. I don’t care if he’s my son. I went and checked it out, but I’m still disappointed with the result,” Gatland said.
New Zealand lifted almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions earlier this week, as new coronavirus cases have not been reported for more than 20 days, and the lowest death toll since the epidemic has been 22.
This paved the way for a return to stadiums in rugby-mad country, with the 50,000-capacity Eden Park as the Auckland Blues host Wellington Hurricanes in Sunday’s second matchup.
The major Super Rugby Tournament, with teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan being suspended in mid-March in response to the global pandemic.
In the interim, New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams are playing in their own in-house Aotearoa, the Maori word for New Zealand, a competition that broadcasts audiences to a global television audience starving for the weather.
Taiwan, which has reported only seven coronavirus deaths, has allowed fans into its baseball stadium, but is only 50% efficient with social distance gaps between fans.
Leave a Comment