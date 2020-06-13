People, yes crowds, return to watch Super Rugby in New Zealand without ‘coronavirus’

More than 20,000 spectators flocked to the Forsyth Bar Stadium in Dunedin to host the home side Otago Highlanders Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Atoeirova competition.

With a face mask in sight and enthusiastic fans hugging each other when the points were scored, it successfully returned to Otago “normal”, beating the visitors 28-27, with a final gap drop goal from Brynn Gatland.

To make the victory even sweeter, the son of Gotland Chiefs coach Warren, he will take charge of the British and Irish Lions on a tour of South Africa next year.

Before the match, Gotland, who was Wales’ coach after last year’s World Cup, spoke to the BBC, saying, “People are too busy to watch some live games.”