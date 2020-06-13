sport

People, yes crowds, return to watch Super Rugby in New Zealand without ‘coronavirus’

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
0 Views

More than 20,000 spectators flocked to the Forsyth Bar Stadium in Dunedin to host the home side Otago Highlanders Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Atoeirova competition.

With a face mask in sight and enthusiastic fans hugging each other when the points were scored, it successfully returned to Otago “normal”, beating the visitors 28-27, with a final gap drop goal from Brynn Gatland.

To make the victory even sweeter, the son of Gotland Chiefs coach Warren, he will take charge of the British and Irish Lions on a tour of South Africa next year.

Before the match, Gotland, who was Wales’ coach after last year’s World Cup, spoke to the BBC, saying, “People are too busy to watch some live games.”

He was less than happy with the result, and his side’s victory was denied after leading 27-25 with only a minute left on the clock.

Brian Gatland scored a winning drop goal for the Otago Highlanders 28-27 against the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Atoerova competition.

“We lost the game, but I’m not happy that he’s done well. I don’t care if he’s my son. I went and checked it out, but I’m still disappointed with the result,” Gatland said.

New Zealand lifted almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions earlier this week, as new coronavirus cases have not been reported for more than 20 days, and the lowest death toll since the epidemic has been 22.

The Otago Highlanders line up before the start of the game at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, the first since the Kovid-19 sanctions have been lifted in New Zealand.

This paved the way for a return to stadiums in rugby-mad country, with the 50,000-capacity Eden Park as the Auckland Blues host Wellington Hurricanes in Sunday’s second matchup.

The major Super Rugby Tournament, with teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan being suspended in mid-March in response to the global pandemic.

In the interim, New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams are playing in their own in-house Aotearoa, the Maori word for New Zealand, a competition that broadcasts audiences to a global television audience starving for the weather.

In contrast, major European football leagues are slowly returning to competitive action behind closed doors: Spain’s La Liga latest this weekend, The English Premier League will resume next Wednesday, but without a paying fan.

Taiwan, which has reported only seven coronavirus deaths, has allowed fans into its baseball stadium, but is only 50% efficient with social distance gaps between fans.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment