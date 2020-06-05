Peru coronavirus: locals cry for oxygen as they become infected

One of the most important weapons in keeping coronavirus patients alive, oxygen is in short supply and has become a powerful symbol of chaos in Peru. Frustrated citizens have tended toward the booming black market, with tanks being sold on social media and e-commerce sites for high prices.

Among those seeking oxygen was Carlos Roque Rojas, 41, whose 81-year-old mother suffered from fever and shortness of breath. He looked for oxygen for her but was ultimately unsuccessful. “My mother left,” he told CNN. “Oxygen demand is very high.”

Roque, who lives in the Loreto area of ​​the Amazon Basin, explained that people were dying next to him in a hospital and collapsing in front of his eyes. Shortly after, his mother passed away.

Roque’s experience describes the pandemic of the region. Two doctors said his mother had coronavirus, although tests returned negative after her death and the cause of death was recorded as pneumonia. “I don’t know what to believe,” Roque told CNN, but it was clear to him that finding oxygen would help her survive.

It said it was “incredible” that the country was not ready for the pandemic. “They need to improve our health system,” he said. “They need to improve the oxygen plants.”

Since the death of Roque’s mother on April 30, the virus has tightened its grip on the virus, which now has the second highest number of cases in Latin America after Brazil. According to Johns Hopkins University More than 183,000 cases of Kovid-19 in the database, Peru, caused more than 5,000 deaths.

The coastal city is one of the Lambayek hotspots, and Marcela Pucon, 30, is struggling to get oxygen for her family.

Pucan’s 60-year-old father struggles with pneumonia after being infected with coronavirus and also has a pre-existing lung condition. Pucan and her six siblings decided to treat their father at home, but none of them were able to work due to lockdown, and it was a daily struggle to provide medicine and oxygen for the cause of income deficiency.

“I feel helpless, angry and angry. I feel like my hands are tied,” she told CNN. “My father is sick and we cannot bear what is most essential to his survival.”

The government pledges to help

On Thursday, Peru President Martin Vizcarra acknowledged the public outrage and announced emergency measures to increase production and oxygen access for medical purposes and declared gas as a strategic health source.

“Our technicians are giving the Ministry of Health the resources to buy the amount of oxygen we need at the national level to treat established patients,” Vizcarra said at a press conference. “We are allocating 84 million soles (.5 24.5 million) to the Ministry of Health to procure the required oxygen supply at the national level.”

Vizcarra also noted problems in distribution and a shortage of cylinders. “The same decree also establishes the transfer of 11 million soles to build oxygen networks and operate oxygen plants in Lima and the region,” he said.

Peru was one of the first resident coronavirus operations in the United States, with home-based orders, curfews and border closures.

The lockdown action, however, did not catch on. Many poor people in Peru venture outside their homes for work, food or financial transactions, leading to congestion in markets, public transit, and banks.

According to Peru’s National Institute of Statistics and Information, more than 30% of households live in congested areas, according to Peru’s financial institution and an assistant professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Going out every day to make enough money to live.

“[Peru] Other countries in Latin America have strengths, but there are also some weaknesses, ”said Marcos Espinal, director of Communication Diseases and Environmental Determinants of Health at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

These include low investment, Espinal said, adding that Peru has historically been spending less than 6% of GDP on PAHO-recommended public health, despite efforts to devote more resources to the sector in recent years. The World Bank said that in 2017 the country spent 3.165% of GDP on public health.

Peru has fewer than two hospital beds per 1,000 people, which is not enough, Espinal said, but it’s not clear what caused the oxygen shortage problem. “It’s hard to give you that answer,” he said. “At the end of the day there can be many things.”

The obvious thing is that oxygen shortage is critical, and it’s getting worse, said Javier Gallardo, who runs Oxygeno y Derivados, a company in Lima that distributes oxygen treatments to patients at home.

“The demand from hospitals and health clinics has multiplied by four or five because coronavirus patients need large amounts of oxygen for their treatment,” he said. Gallardo told CNN that the shortage is affecting gas cylinders and oxygen. “Unfortunately we are out of stock,” the company said, adding that the company is struggling to maintain supplies for coronavirus patients as well as those with other conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

Despite the demands, the Gallardo company did not raise its prices, unlike the sellers in the black market.

Gallardo said it was a “mystery” that came from Black Market Oxygen, but he talked to clients, cylinders selling for 1,200 soles ($ 353), and he now charges 5,000 soles (4 1,470 to change hands). “This is outrageous,” he said, adding that patients with severe or complex coronavirus may use one cylinder of oxygen every six to eight hours, or four per day.

“Oxygen demand is critical, and there is no plan to deal with this problem from the beginning of the pandemic. We need to consider that the current demand is 50% higher than normal,” NGO Executive Director Leonid Lecca Partners in Health Peru and Harvard Medical School Lecturer, told CNN.

Communities run a fundraiser to buy oxygen

In response, communities across the country are trying to source oxygen.

In the capital of Iquitos in the Loreto region of the Amazon Basin, Father Miguel Fuertes, manager of the Apostolic Vicariate of Iquitos, has launched a fundraising campaign to help those in need. “There are so many patients and they have no oxygen. The hospitals have collapsed and you can see desperate people roaming the streets with oxygen tanks,” he said.

His fundraiser has so far received 2 million soles (8 588,544), and he has been able to buy three oxygen plants with the money, but the area is still scarce.

Father Jose Manuel Zamora Romero, a parish priest in Lombayek, Northern Peru, has also launched a campaign called #ResisteLambayeque, a source of oxygen tanks and medicine to provide food to those in need.

“Hospitals are not capable of treating these patients. They lack oxygen and many of them die of lack,” Zamora told CNN. “So far we have purchased eight oxygen tanks, which are very expensive. None of them cost less than 4000 feet (17 1,175).”

Zamora’s campaign received support from celebrities such as national soccer team star Paulo Guerrero, and he donated one of the oxygen tanks to Pucon to treat his 60-year-old father at home, both of them told CNN.

But the other problem is paying for refills, which means any oxygen is available. “We need to fill the tank every day, and due to a lockdown we can’t afford to work these days and cover the costs,” says Puccan, who has to pay 170 soles ($ 50) for a refill. “Oxygen is sold almost everywhere and prices continue to rise.”

Gallardo, of Oxygen Distribution, said the main problem was not the production of too much medical oxygen but a shortage of cylinders. Usually people send empty cylinders directly to refill, but due to the current shortage, many patients are taking care of them. “Step-by-step we should move to safer and more efficient oxygen supply systems,” says Gallardo.

But people like Peacon need help re-supplying her donated oxygen tank. “Every day we call one place, another place and we try to find money,” she said. “This situation is impossible.”