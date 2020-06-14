Pete Alonso has the idea for a socially distant walkoff celebration

Pete Alonso is best known for the famous Crazy Mets walkoff celebrations last season, by smashing teammates’ jerseys in the middle of the field and putting ice buckets on them.

How does the team want to celebrate this season (if there is one) in Coronavirus?

Guest with Alonso, Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez and Steve Gelbs SNY’s “Beyond the Booth Live” recently, Asked the best way to celebrate the team in a socio-distance acceptable way.

“I mean, is that a rule?” Alonso asked as he brought the issue to his attention. “I don’t want to imprison myself, because I don’t know if we’re fine or anything like that, but how are we going to celebrate a walk that is six feet away?”

After struggling to come up with an immediate answer – known as a “head scratcher” – the 25-year-old first baseman finally gave a cool answer after some prompting from Gelbs.

Gelbes came up with an idea about his teammate Dominic Smith, who had thrown him there at a previous SNY show. Smith proposed using a selfie-stick contraption to further pull the jerseys.

Alonso’s idea defeated it.

“Or what we have to do is use the hose to spray the person like a field crew hose,” Alonso said. “I don’t know.”

Even if Alonso does not play, he is very supportive on the field for workers working before the coronavirus pandemic. He added his support for the 46-year-old George Floyd’s list of athletes to decide the death and to support the Black Lives Matters movement and end more racial justice and police brutality.

Alonso, who said the Mets are close, is hoping to get back on the field soon.

“It’s a very close group, and I’m ready to come back after that,” Alonso said. “We all pull each other and it’s a good atmosphere and a bunch of great guys. Whenever we go back, I’m excited.”