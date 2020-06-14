Pete Davidson’s ‘The King of Staten Island’ is pulled from theaters

Pete Davidson’s “The King of Staten Island” was pulled from the drive-in theaters last week, and undercover – Reports Variety.

The semi-autobiographical image of the SNL star’s Pete Davidson childhood comic take on Barrow was released Friday for video only.

A drive-in theater owner told Outlet that there was “no explanation” from Universal. “They changed their minds.”

Another theater owner told Variety, “It will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. Show. “

Director Judd Apatow took to Twitter last week to say that interested fans will have to wait until Friday to see the film – at home.

“The King of State Island is only open on Wode Friday. It is not open in theaters.”

“Insiders” at Universal blamed the change on internal misunderstanding, Variety said.

“The King of Staten Island” has always been intended to premiere exclusively on demand, however, some authorities have accidentally booked the film in about 100 theaters, ”the unnamed source explains.

“When they realized the mistake, the studio went back to the theaters and asked them not to play it.”

This is not the first time Universal Theater has taken a picture from the owners.

In April, the studio decided to abandon the “Trolls World Tour” release to all movie theaters and instead send it directly to video-on-demand. Ticket sales cost several major film house hundreds.