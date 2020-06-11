Photographer Seunggyu captures Kim Seoul’s artificial ‘mountains’

Who wrote Stella Co, CNN

Expensive green pine trees were planted on rocky hills outside an apartment block in Seoul. They resemble South Korea’s famous Dodamsambang peaks, but they are only a fraction of the size.

This beautification trend, known as “Xingyong sansu”, seeks to re-create the country’s most famous mountains – to a lesser degree – outside the luxury apartment complex and private villas.

Real estate developers are hoping these artificial mountains will improve the feng shui and market value of the buildings. Some residents also believe that the healing power of nature is brought to their front doors.

Seoul-based photographer Seunggu Kim These unusual structures have been collected since 2011. During that time, he visited over 30 apartment complexes lined with great rock gardens and tree-lined hills.

The rock formation looks similar to South Korea’s famed Dodamsambang peaks, but only in part. Credit: Seunggu Kim

After spending 20 years working on construction sites, Kim was often one of the first to witness the process of reproducing the country’s famous mountains for months.

Workers will first build a basic styrofoam mold, which can be secured in or around the apartment block, he said. Then they covered the soil, before planting flowers and trees.

These structures are often accompanied by checks that illustrate the positive energy each mountain can bring to fertility and hope.

1/12 South Korean photographer Seunggyu Kim has been capturing Seoul’s artificial mountains for nearly a decade. Scroll through the gallery to see more of his pictures. Credit: Seunggu Kim

“I realize that this is not just an artificial landscape, but a new environment that combines tradition and philosophy,” Kim said in a phone interview. “It’s interesting to see how capitalist it has become.”

The extreme price tag of the mountains – up to 20 million meters for a design up to 2 million – means they are usually found in luxury apartment complexes. Only high-quality materials, including expensive stones and bonsai, are used, and each mountain is run by a team of experts.

Especially Korean

Mountains comprise 70% of the Korean Peninsula and are an integral part of Korean identity. The mythological story of the Korean foundation begins in the Tiebeck Mountain Range.

According to Korean mythology, Hwan-Ung descended from heaven and was wanted by a bear to be a woman. Hwang-ung told the bear to eat garlic and herbs for 100 days in a cave. It worked, and the bear-woman later married Hwan-ung and gave birth to Dongan, who founded the kingdom in 2333 BC.

Although considered a myth, North Korean archaeologists claim to have found the tomb of Dangyun at the foot of Mount Tiebeck near Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, and built a tomb at the site. In 1994 To honor him.

Today, the mountains on either side of the border between North and South Korea are believed to bring good luck and good luck. Each year, on October 3, the two countries celebrate the foundation of Korea – the day when paradise opens to Hwan-uung.

“There is a positive and shamanistic belief in the mountains of Korea, so it’s like shrinking and bringing it back into a city of nature-deficiency,” Kim said. “My job is to find Korean landscapes that are still present in modern society.”

Kim photographed the 4 meter high of Mount Kumgang in the apartment complex. Credit: Seunggu Kim

Some of the most famous models are the Sirok Mountains of the Tiebeck Mountain Range in Gangwon Province and the island’s highest mountain, Jeju Island.

Mount Kumgang in North Korea is also popular because South Korean tourists have been unable to visit the original site since 2008 due to political tensions.

Back to nature

The popularity of artificial landscapes suggests that after decades of rapid urbanization, residents are trying to strengthen their bond with nature. According to curator Heaney Park, this is an attempt to reconnect with what Kim is trying to capture in her photos.

She writes in her curatorial: “By her work, Kim reveals her understanding of the reality of our society, where people living in cities can be dim, in fact only a moment, comforted by colorful artifacts.” Advertisement Kim’s 2015 exhibit “Landscape List.”

“(The fake mountains) represent an alternative landscape that city dwellers should accept,” Kim said. Credit: Seunggu Kim

For Kim, this simulation of nature makes Mo wonder at the limitations of the country’s topography.

“South Korea has developed a culture of compressed throwaway because we have good resources, but we don’t have enough time and space to spend (them),” Kim said. “(The fake mountains) represent an alternative landscape that city dwellers should accept.”

Finding happiness

Kim has photographed the same designs over the years to observe seasonal changes in their shape and color. He first saw “kitsch” landscape design as one of the fastest-growing economic features in South Korea. But since then he has come to appreciate the beauty of the mountains and their “healing” effect.

“Sometimes when I was photographing fake hills there, old residents would come up to me and explain with great pride the importance of the mountain. They were real and they had it,” the photographer recalled. “I find that sense of ownership is very special.”

Kim said that today, people had to find alternative ways to enjoy nature and relax. He calls it “instant culture,” and the broad theme of his lifelong effort is how South Korean townspeople “deal with the relentless desire to have fun in difficult times.”

In other series on his life in South Korean cities, citizens are trying to stick to their resting places – no matter what happens – as a man walks his dog beside a flooded park and jam-filled pool in the center of Seoul.

Kim took a photo of a swimming pool packed by Han River in the city in 2016. Credit: Seunggu Kim

Kim sees himself not as an artist but as an observer or recorder. He hopes his photos provide a realistic depiction of South Korea’s capitalist society.

“I want to expose the identity of modern Korea – a satirical, optimistic and happy Korean society and its twisted consumer culture.”