Police funds should be linked to basic standards of etiquette

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday night that police-based federal aid should be tied to their ability to “meet some basic standards of courtesy and respect.”

Biden made this suggestion “CBS Evening News” Protesters across the country are shouting for justice for George Floyd’s murder after he repeated his campaign position saying he was opposed to cheating the police.

“No, I don’t support police cheating,” Biden told anchor Nora O’Donnell.

“I advocate federal assistance to the police, based on whether they meet certain basic standards of courtesy and respect. And, of course, they can prove that they can protect society and everyone in society,” he said.

Earlier Monday, Biden’s campaign promised public schools would support “an urgent need for reform,” including funding for summer programs, mental health and substance abuse treatment, so that officials could focus on the policing job. “

“This means funding community policing programs that improve relationships between authorities and residents and provide the training needed to prevent tragic, unjust deaths,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Biden said funding should be made available so police departments can diversify into “resembling the communities they work for.”

Many cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, are considering diverting funds from their police departments to youth and social services.

Black Lives Matter members urged politicians to “cheat police” at national rallies following the May 25 murder of Minneapolis police officers.