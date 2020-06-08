Police Reform Bill: Democrats Offer Huge Proposal

The legislation, led by the Democrats on the Congressional Black Caucus, House Judiciary Committee and Democratic Sense – California’s Kamala Harris and New Jersey’s Cory Booker – recently left Minneapolis overnight in Minneapolis last month as the country dwindled from the deaths of many blacks. The hands of the police.

“The world is witnessing the birth of a new movement in our country,” Congressman Black Caucus chair Karen Bass said at a press conference Monday, where Democrats officially unveiled legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress “will not address anything less than transformative structural change.” But the proposal does not yet have Republican co-sponsors, and it needs bipartisan support to make it through the Senate.

The legislation is the most widespread effort in recent years to crack down on federal policing practices across the US, but is expected to face strong resistance from Republicans, police groups and local authorities, making Washington unwilling to intervene in their policy.

“This is a powerful movement and it has made a law like this. It’s impossible and impossible to do it a month ago,” Booker told CNN in an interview Sunday.

According to a summary obtained by CNN, the law includes a ban on chokeholds, and a national police misconduct registry designed to “prevent problem officers from changing jurisdiction to prevent accountability.”

The bill encourages states and regions to mandate racial bias training and to educate authorities about their “duty to intervene.” The bill sets out some restrictions on the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement, and requires federal uniform police offers to wear body cameras.

It also has anti-lynching legislation hovering in the Senate. When Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tried to amend the law, he argued that the anti-Lynch bill was the subject of a passionate debate on the Senate floor last week, which was too broad. Harris and Booker rose in opposition as the Floyd memorial service was held thousands of miles away.

“It is unfortunate that he did so on that day. It is unnecessary for many people and quite frankly very painful,” Booker said.

The legislative initiative is only the beginning of congressional action. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on policing and supervision. Floyd’s brother, Philonis Floyd, will testify, a committee aide said.

Legislative efforts are underway as protests erupt in large cities and rural communities across the country in support of police brutality and racial justice. Over the weekend, thousands of protesters gathered in the National Mall in Washington DC. Conferences, vigils and protests have made the news from rural Montana to the streets of Portland, Maine.

“A lot of Americans are taking to the streets of the country. Black, white, Latino, Asian, young, elderly, gay, straight, citizens, dreaming – people across the spectrum of the beautiful mosaic of the American people need to hear those cries and act on them, That’s what Democrats want to do, ”New York’s Democratic Rep. Hakim Jeffries told Dana Bash on CNN’s“ Inside Politics ”on Sunday.

Democrats are unveiling their policing law as some left-wing activists call for broader efforts to defraud the police. Some liberal lawmakers supported the movement, while others offered more nuanced approaches to funding.

Pelosi did not answer directly when asked Monday whether he supports local moves to cheat police.

“The reality is that we have a lot of laws from Pike that address some of the problems of our communities across the country,” Pelosi said. She suggested that people “have to negotiate at the local level.”

“It’s a local decision,” she said, “but we’re not saying we’re going to raise more money to make the police more militarized.”

Republicans did not suggest adopting the Democratic policing law that was unveiled Monday. South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced last week that he will hold an investigation into police brutality on June 16, and many Republicans in the Senate have argued that Congress should not adopt nationalized policing policies. Instead, states and territories must take action on their own.

“This is some kind of classic Washington. You have an isolated and tragic event and people are boycotting it and this issue is an epidemic. I feel terrible what happened to Mr. Floyd and he and his family deserve justice. There is no denying it and say it is a systemic failure, ”said Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas. “All of a sudden Congress needs to stop the public health crisis. It doesn’t stop by the way … I think it’s just hysteria to deal with it.”

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, said he did not think it was possible to bring a nationalized, legislative response to policing.

“I don’t think you can come up with a national, enforceable response to behavior or practice, nor do I think you can come up with a national manual. That really makes sense for departments,” he told CNN last week.

Jeffreys rejected the Republicans’ view of sitting next to Congress.

“Some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, on the other side of the Capitol, want to continue burying their heads in the sand,” Jeffries said.

“As for the police officers I deal with here in New York City, the vast majority are hardworking and good people to protect and serve in society, but we can’t deny that we have so many cruel officers. We have to address that phenomenon.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said the committee wants to vote on it soon.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that Senate Democrats “fight like hell to make it happen” and approve police reform legislation in the Senate, directly appealing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We, collectively, all Americans, must raise our voices and call on Leader McConnell to debate and vote on the Senate floor before this reform bill,” he said, “Leader McConnell.