Premier League: European football prepares for the age of the Kovid-19 era

When Wonder Woman smashed glass ceilings and box office sales worldwide.

That’s when Despacito’s vivid sound became the most streamed song of all time.

This marked the peak of the age of football and promised to lead to a new era of super-spending.

But it was then. It is now. A pandemic game has changed.

Crucial cash flows are drying up. Purse strings are tightened. Reducing spending is quickly becoming the king.

Football has hit the pause button and in doing so is bracing for the age of austerity.

“It’s a wake-up call […] Football is a big opportunity to return a bit of reality, ”Lutz Pfennensteel, sporting director at the Bundesliga club Fortuna Dసsseldorf, told CNN Sport.

Bubble Burst

Before the pandemic, football’s upward curve showed some signs of slowing down.

Last summer, clubs in Europe’s “Big Five” leagues – England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France – spent Record.5 5.5 billion , According to an analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group – increased by more than 900 million in the same period in 2018.

In England’s Premier League alone, 11 of the 20 clubs have smashed their own transfer records, while spending in Spain’s La Liga has exceeded $ 1 billion for the first time.

This summer promises to be no different.

Borussia Dortmund’s Wonderkid winger Jadon Sancho, Manchester United’s troubled midfielder Paul Pogba and Napoli’s commanding defender Kalidou Coulibaly are some of European football’s hottest properties with frenetic speculations around the futures.

The newly-crowned French champions have put Gauntlet at the reported fee with the permanent signing of Paris Saint-Germain Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. $ 67 million , The Kovid-19 crisis threw everything into the air.

“I’m sure there will be logic with new deals, salaries, agent fees and costs for the club in general […] I am sure we will get good money even during the Corona period, ”Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar recently told CNN Sport’s Patrick Snell.

That may be a wishful thinking.

Analysis of consultancy KPMG estimates that if the domestic seasons can be completed “behind closed doors”, the value of the players is expected to decrease by 6 6.6 billion (23 7.23 billion). If the asons of the continent are completely stopped, That number could reach $ 10 billion (95 10.95 billion).

The impenetrable cost of the game goes towards the point where the bubble burst.

Exploiting the market

However, even in times of crisis, one man’s loss may be another man’s gain.

In April, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar expressed his belief that Solskjaer could be united “Exploitation” Those clubs were severely affected by the pandemic. Although his comments have met with criticism from some quarters, football finance expert Kieran Maguire said the Norwegian was merely a financial reality.

“The gap between the rich and the poor is widening because the bigger clubs have stronger balance sheets and more cash in the bank,” Maguire explained.

“Tell him you’ve got a very good player – we’re usually looking to buy him from £ 40 million to $ 50 million ($ 48.8- $ 61 million). We’ll tell you what 20 million is (4 24.4 million) cash and sales club very reluctant today That goes along with the offer because it fights for its existence. ”

This is the view shared by Sports Lawyer Daniel Gee, who believes that the nature of the debate is becoming more diverse and subtle.

“The types of transactions that can give clubs the most flexibility are the most attractive at the moment […] One or two seasons and longer or longer periods of borrowing with restrictions. “

With the flexibility, patience and caution to look for the dominant buzzword in football’s lexicon, consideration of players’ recruitment is greater than ever.

“(The clubs) think twice or three times before anyone signs up […] If you are not 100% you will not sign the player – you wait, ”Pfannensteel said.

Wisdom and care

Van der Sar expects the “club’s lifeline” – as he refers to Ajax Academy – to continue in the same vein and be rewarded with contracts for six or seven young players in a year or two.

Despite the changing landscape, he insists that Amsterdam outfits sell their valuable assets cheaply.

“If the big clubs are thinking they can change three players or one player from us, that’s business in our eyes and that’s going to happen.

“If the players can’t move or if they’re not the right totals, it’s also an opportunity for us if you can hold the team a little longer.”

Socially unacceptable cost

For all the unsatisfactory gossiping of news channels and whispers in newspaper columns and websites, there is undoubtedly a moral challenge for the current financial and humanitarian film club.

The realities are full – millions of people around the world are losing their jobs or are keeping up too fast and struggling to make ends meet. The number of deaths daily continues to rise in their hundreds and thousands.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho recently claimed he did not believe the world was ready ‘Silly’ Transfers of the past – and this is a view echoed by Maguire.

“Football clubs are not socially acceptable […] If you look like signing a millionaire to a millionaire, that sounds pretty useless, right? ”

Although the pandemic led to unprecedented uncertainty, the game itself prompted us to take a longer look.

There have been calls for a re-examination of football’s unparalleled financial conditions. New ideas are emerging about how viewers can consume a product that sometimes seems unattainable.

And most importantly, Pfannenstiel now believes that there is an additional impetus to revisit the core principles of the game.

“I think I can return to modesty [and] Stability […] We have seen very important values ​​that are now starting to play a big role in the heads of club owners and managers. “

Football has a golden opportunity to correct its mistakes.

It may never again have such an opportunity and it is now worthless.