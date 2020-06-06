Prince William is secretly volunteering for the Mental Crisis Hotline

Duke is volunteering Shout United Kingdom’s first 24/7 crisis text line, launched in May 2019. The company was opened by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a $ 3 million investment from The Royal Foundation, a statement read from Kensington.

“I’m going to share a little secret with you. I’m really on the volunteering platform,” Prince William told members of the Shout team during a video call last month.

Kensington Palace has announced that Princess Kate is volunteering to help with “check in and chat” calls for vulnerable or vulnerable people.

These calls are part of the Royal Volunteer Service’s National Health Service Volunteer Responders program, which is set up to support the National Health Service and those who are exposed to Kovid-19.