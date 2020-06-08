Protesters topple slave statue after anti-racist demonstrations worldwide

There were mostly peaceful protests on Sunday evening as activists and police clashed near Downing Street in the UK capital. Officers were seen pushing and using their batons, hitting and grabbing protesters as they approached some police line.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson later claimed that the “demonstrations were undermined by the assailant” and said he would consider those responsible.

Some have defied the warnings of coronavirus lockdowns and politicians. At the weekend rallies, many protesters wore masks, while some gave messages that racial inequality was also a public health crisis.

They have expressed solidarity with tens of thousands in the US Saturday’s protests were the biggest yet The video of Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer ignited a wave of anger and action.

But they also focus on racial injustice in their countries.

Colonial era statues collapsed with ropes

In London, thousands gathered outside the US embassy on Sunday, despite British ministers saying public protests threatened to increase the spread of Kovid-19.

The verses “No Justice, No Peace” and “Black Lives Matter” bounced off the building in the Vauxhall area of ​​the city, with a happy atmosphere for most of the day.

“Together, we allow our voices to be heard. Just enough. Black people cannot continue to suffer,” one protester addressed the crowd.

At times, activists chanted, “The UK is not innocent”. Others have messages for the US president, with a sign reading: “Black lives are your ego. Trump, Mr. President.”

Earlier in the day, activists marched down Parliament Square in the center of the city. The protests went on for several hours peacefully, but the evening was heated as police and crowds gathered outside Downing Street.

In one incident, a video posted online showed a police horse suddenly bolting, causing its officer to collapse on a street lamp. Before the police turned to the stables, the loose horse was panicking as it passed through crowds of protesters.

George Floyd’s brutal assassination should lead to immediate and lasting change everywhere, ”London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a message to protesters Sunday, denouncing activists who have tried to restrict physical interactions, condemning the violent minority.

Boris Johnson has previously urged protesters to refrain from meeting for public health reasons. Home Secretary Preeti Patel said on Saturday: “I would say to those who want to protest, please don’t.”

Similar protests took place in Edinburgh, Scotland – and a dramatic scene unfolded in Bristol, southwest England, where activists demolished the statue of 17th century slave owner Edward Colston.

The monument has been in the city center since 1895, but has been controversial, with petitions demanding its removal. On Sunday it was torn down with ropes for loud cheers from the crowd of demonstrators.

After months of lockdown, the streets of Europe were filled

The messages of those protesters have resonated with thousands of people around the world.

In Spain, demonstrators were allowed to assemble outside the US embassy, ​​but, after defying government orders, protesters marched through the city to Puerto del Sol – one of the city’s most famous and busiest.

Demonstrators were seen chanting placards, including “Donald Trump is a criminal”.

According to figures released by a government delegation in Madrid, about 2 thousand protesters attended; Organizers say there were 4,000 attendees.

Lisa Okpala, a CNEB spokeswoman for the anti-racism platform in Spain, told CNN that the purpose of the demonstration was to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and to “blame and protest against structural and institutional racism.” “In the country.

“We felt sad because, as I said, racism is also an issue here, but we also feel the anger that people in the United States are feeling now, especially the black community. So, there is a mixture of sadness and anger,” Oakpala said.

Thousands gathered in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo – the main square that sat empty a few weeks ago, the defining image of Italy’s devastating coronavirus outbreak.

As a symbolic tribute to Floyd, the activists took a full eight minutes of silent knee, while police officer Derek Chauvin died after hitting a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

At the demonstration, the protesters were addressed by representatives of Italy’s immigrant community and American diaspora; The names of all those killed in the U.S. as a result of police brutality are listed and commemorated by the crowd.

While it was difficult for large gathering protesters to adhere to the government’s social distance guidelines, demonstrators at the Piazza appeared to be trying to maintain a one-meter gap between them, with many wearing masks and masks.

Meanwhile in Warsaw, the streets outside the American embassy line up. Earlier in the day, people flocked through Paris and other French cities such as Lille, Marseille and Nice.

The court allows the Sydney protests to go ahead

A few hours earlier, cities in Australia were similarly active.

A nationwide court has overturned a ban on Saturday’s parade and rally in Sydney, with thousands gathering in the city.

There were demonstrations from primitive protesters, and demonstrators called for an end to deaths in police custody in the US and Australia.

Due to social distance concerns, New South Wales state authorities have called for a prohibition and received a ban on Friday night. The New South Wales Court of Appeals overturned the proceedings.

Another rally was held in Brisbane and Melbourne.

In Hong Kong, small groups gathered outside the United States Consulate General. In Seoul, South Korea, activists in face masks signaled Saturday to commemorate Floyd’s death.