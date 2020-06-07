Protests ‘This Time Is Different’

It may not be October, but Yankees legend Reggie Jackson is still making powerful announcements.

Jackson a Social Media Post Saturday George Floyd explained his feelings after attending Monterey, California this week in response to the death. This is his unlimited post:

“Our protest this time feels different.

“I could see the skin colored rainbow in the crowd two days ago on a Monterey protest walk in our town.

“It pushed me in. It made me feel that others could feel what my heart needed.

“I was a teenager in the 60s. I live!

“What I’ve experienced over the last 60 years. And they are with me. It made me smile, gave me hope.

“I could hear Jim Brown’s words,” We need the power of the white man to make the changes we need. ”

“Yes !!! Maybe last

“It’s about us on the team.

“We all wear the same uniform USA. So why not have the best players on our team. We have to do our best on the team. To make ourselves better.

“We need different cultures, ideas, ideas, ideals, different people from different lifestyles and experiences, if we are going to be the best.

“Because we are involved in sports, there are many types of teammates, players and individuals that can make us champions.

“I’ve enjoyed the championship 5 times as a player, and 5 times (the total 10) since I retired, the World Championship when I was working with the Yankees,” said the owner’s adviser. “It’s easy to see. It takes the whole company to our best.

“We need to engage in higher levels to contribute to this new direction, and I hope that will happen.

“I hope to witness these upcoming changes.”