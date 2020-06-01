Push to defend police and other comments

Eye on Albany: Push to protect police

Calls for reforms to facilitate public access to police disciplinary records Empire Center Ken Girardin points out Over the years, New York legislators have tried to make it harder to discipline officials. Last year, the state Senate unanimously approved the “final determination of disciplinary penalties for collective bargaining.” Police unions have been attempting to do so since the state Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that “the New York City Police Commissioner has the ultimate authority over disciplinary matters in the NYPD.” Govs. George Pataki, Elliott Spitzer, David Patterson and Andrew Cuomo all vetoed the proposed legislation to “make all stages of police discipline a compulsory subject of collective bargaining.” The Police Union’s 2019 effort also won the support of progressives such as Sen. Jellnor Mairi; The latest version is sponsored by Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

Radical Watch: Antifa catches its opportunity

Radicals in the “radical anarchist-communist” group Antifa have taken George Floyd as an excuse to “push their ambitious uprising.” The Spectator warns Andy Ngo in USA. As soon as Floyd’s video begins to air on the Web, “Militant Antifa cells are mobilized across the country,” first to Minnesota and then to cities around the country, leaving “the smog ruins where businesses once were.” Local police and the National Guard have “worked very hard to respond.” These terrorists want a “community breakdown” and do not care “who or what is destroyed in the process” – and, because of the pandemic, “look at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to exploit the economically vulnerable. America.” Ngo urged: The United States is “not invincible.”

Science Desk: US Realtors The Space Race

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Saturday made history of the launch of two astronauts, Cheers are Matt Gurney of The National Post: This is the first time NASA has used SpaceX as a “shipping provider.” Since 2011, Americans have relied on “Russian cooperation to get into orbit” – the experiment ends, “hopefully for good.” SpaceX’s plans were “the stuff of science fiction a few years ago,” but the company has now shown that private business “has the potential to put paid customers into orbit.” Thanks to this success, the moon is again “within reach”, and Mars – and “beyond” – is “a more realistic goal.” For now, “the U.S. is back on board the spacecraft in the real hope of a new space age on the horizon.”

Campaign Beat: Joe Biden’s Hard Left Turn

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden offered “more knowledge and experience than radicalism” during the primaries – but now, As Steve Fries of Newsweek points out, He calls for “bold, highly ambitious proposals” to “rebuild the U.S. economy”. Biden wants “trillions in new spending”, “new” regulations “on banks and industries, and” devil-may-care deficits “in” progressive agenda issues. ” Biden is counting on Americans seeking “dramatic New Deal ideas” to “restore the country to economic health” after the coronavirus crisis, which all add up to “the most liberal platform in Democratic Party history.”

Election Monitor: Mostly mail-in November

The flop over Twitter flagging President Trump’s tweets on mail-in ballots obscures key facts, John McCormack reported in the National Review. “Twenty-nine states already have absentee voting,” including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona. In April’s Wisconsin Democratic primary, “only about a quarter of voters cast ballots in person on Election Day.” The virus fears that this fall “the vast majority will choose early mail-in or curbside voting.” But it “won’t hurt Republicans in November” – in fact, it might be best for GOP-leaning elderly voters. It is best to focus on ballot security – and fight in Congress against “Democrats who want to force states to adopt a uniform policy on how to conduct elections.”

– Compiled by Mark Cunningham & Carl Saltzman