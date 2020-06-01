Queen Elizabeth appears for the first time after a coronavirus lockdown

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UN Headquarters in New York City on September 27, 2019. Drew Angelor / Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian people to be cautious, use face masks and maintain social distance in public as the country prepares to reduce its nationwide lockdown from Monday.

Movi gave his monthly radio address and praised India for fixing the Kovid-19, especially in light of the large population. India is the second most populous country in the world after China.

The country has endured suffering, but everyone is determined to continue it, Modi said.

He praised charities, including NGOs and NGOs, and said that the commitment to serve the needy people is part of India’s ethos, especially among the pandemic.

Modi also addressed The migration crisis He said the country was faced with a nationwide lockdown, and that it could not touch any segment of the country due to the current situation. Immigrants, the poor, and the working class are most affected.

Modi said the victory over the coronavirus pandemic also depends on innovation. The path to victory over the coronavirus is long and the world has never experienced it before.

He also referred to other crises affecting the country Storm of Amphon And the locust swarms, and promised to help the affected as much as possible.

The Indian Home Ministry has released a three-step plan to lift the current lockdown sanctions.