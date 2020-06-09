Queenstown, New Zealand’s star tourism attraction, is having a hard time keeping visitors away from Kovid

Queenstown, New Zealand (CNN) – It was a wonderful fall morning in Queenstown, New Zealand . Trees with orange leaves are a tranquil lake, and the Craggy Mountains – Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” movies – are famous by the tower in the distance.

This is the perfect place to photograph. But at the moment, there are very few tourists.

“It’s usually quiet for us in the winter,” says million-dollar cruise owner Betty Perkins, who has been touring the Queenstown Lake boat for 13 years. “It’s not quiet, though.”

Are not active now The corona virus Cases in New Zealand with a population of five million. But the boundaries are closed, and the ones that are most ntic do not yet have a tight date The Trans-Tasman Bubble , Which opens the journey with the neighbors Australia

Queenstown remains – usually one of New Zealand’s most famous tourist attractions – struggling.

According to Queenstown NZ, the company responsible for marketing the area, 55% of the city’s GDP comes from tourism, and government statistics cover the Queenstown-Lakes district Atyadhikamainadi GDPs in the country.

But the coronavirus pandemic changed it. Some cafes and souvenir shops have been closed around the lake. Ski operators, which usually open in early June, have delayed the start of their season. The main attractions like the Shotower Jet Boat are the ride down the canyons Until July

The Nevis Swing Pod in New Zealand may be the most extreme ride in the world, pushing people to 500 feet in just 500 seconds.

Personal Toll

All this means that thousands of people don’t already have jobs.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult estimates that at present 7,000 people are unemployed, with migrant workers making up half of them. A Recent report Queenstown’s total unemployment rate is expected to rise from 1.1% in March this year to 18.5% in March next year – more than double the national unemployment rate.

The town was taken from one of New Zealand’s richest to the poorest, Boult said.

“People are worried, they’re really worried about their jobs, their ability to raise their families, their ability to pay mortgages and their rent,” said Meyer, who has lost some jobs and is close to retirement.

“At the end of the day, every job in the district depends on tourism.”

Perkins is one of the lucky ones – she has her own business, and they have fewer staff and less overhead, which means they don’t have to eliminate anyone. However, she estimates that the revenue of her business fell 70% compared to normal.

“We have to plod. We’ll wait until Australia arrives,” she said.

Air New Zealand unveils new prototype sleep pods The “Economy Skynest” economy cabin consists of six full-length lie-flat sleep pods.

This is the case for Dong Wong, who runs a small dumpling cart beside the lake. He is the sole income earner for his family, but his incomes have dropped from just over 200 New Zealand dollars ($ 130) a day to just $ 50.

“I can’t do anything,” said Wang, who is from New Zealand and has a permanent home in New Zealand. “It’s hard to find a job. So I’m continuing.”

Others in Queenstown face an additional problem – they are not citizens or permanent residents of New Zealand, so they do not qualify for unemployment benefits. Statistics show it 40% Queenstown residents were born overseas, although it is not clear how many permanent residents there are.

Six months ago a worker from Queenstown Souvenir Shop from China and an unnamed worker told her she was going to make it unnecessary for fear of retaliation. If she can’t find another job, she’ll have to return to China.

The council also provides food vouchers, medical aid, utility payments and warm clothing, Boult said – but he believes the problem of unemployed migrant workers is a “humanitarian crisis in manufacturing.”

Attracting tourists

At the moment, the New Zealand borders are closed to almost all foreigners, so only people already in the country can visit Queenstown

Previously, New Zealanders had many international tourists in Queenstown. Now the town is trying to lure them out there – Boult also did one Bungee jump Relaxing the country’s coronavirus sanctions in May.

On a recent holiday weekend, businesses across the country reported a boom in businesses.

But, Boult said, businesses don’t just “survive” on domestic travelers. He expects the Trans-Tasman bubble to run through July for the ski season, where Australians account for 30-40% of customers.

“It really does make or break it,” he says, adding that if the Trans-Tasman bubble doesn’t exist by July, more businesses will fail and more jobs will be lost.

Boult believes Queenstown will not return to its pre-Covid tourism level in terms of arrival numbers, and the town is looking at ways to diversify, including whether it can move into education, film and medical tourism.

Simon Milne, professor of tourism at Auckland University of Technology, said all expectations should be taken with a grain of salt. But Queenstown – an area where the economy is heavily dependent on tourism – is hitting more badly than many other parts of New Zealand, he said.

For those who can still visit Queenstown, the current situation is not so bad.

Canadians Anna Wilhelmus and Christy Caldwell were in Queenstown on Friday. They were in Christchurch, where they were half a year studying abroad, but decided to come down to explore the area.

“It’s great to have all of this,” Caldwell said.